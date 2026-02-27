Pokemon Winds and Waves trailer gives us our first glimpse at the new starter Pokemon: a fire pomeranian, grass bird, and water gecko who I'm prepared to die for
Pombon, Browt, and Gecqua revealed
Today's Pokemon Winds and Waves announcement, setting course for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027, included the reveal of the next lineup of starter Pokemon: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua. Respectively, the grass bird, fire dog, and water lizard put new and adorable spins on established Pokemon type and animal combinations, serving up a new set of buddies for the next generation of Pokemon battles.
The Pokemon Winds and Waves starters may feel somewhat familiar to longtime Pokemon players, but after Pokemon Legends Z-A reused some older critters, it's nice to have another lineup of all-new Pokemon to choose from.
Rather than an angry bird, Browt is described as the "Bean Chick" Pokemon – a tiny grass-type whose ability is Overgrow, which (assuming no changes in Winds and Waves) boosts the damage of grass-type moves by 50% when the user is at 33% HP or lower. Previously, the flying grass-type Rowlet carried many players as a starter in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and with the same Overgrow base ability.
Pombon, the "Puppy" Pokemon, is the heaviest of the bunch at 14.8 pounds, according to a Pokemon Company press release, which makes it a fair bit heavier than your average, real Pomeranian. Its ability is Blaze, which boosts fire-type moves in the same manner that Overgrow affects grass-type moves. Pokemon's fire dogs go all the way back to Growlithe and Arcanine in the original generation, though Growlithe wasn't available as a starter.
"Water Gecko" Pokemon Gecqua unsurprisingly has the Torrent ability, likewise increasing its water-type power by 50% at one-third HP or less. I'm reminded of the starter water lizard Sobble from Pokemon Sword and Shield, who became even more lizard-like with evolutions. Gecqua's large and recognizable gecko eyes certainly set it apart.
I remain a sucker for water-types – and have been ever since Lapras was embedded deep in my brain by the original Pokemon Snap – so I'm already picking out a terrarium for Gecqua.
