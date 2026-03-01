Pokemon Winds and Waves' best 'mon looks an awful lot like a different Fire-type pomeranian from a rival indie creature collector, and even the devs noticed

Pokemon Winds and Waves' new starter creatures are taking the internet by storm, but undeniably the cutest 'mon of the trio looks an awful lot like a mascot from another monster-taming RPG, the acclaimed indie throwback Cassette Beasts, and even its devs have taken note.

Pokemon Winds and Waves debuted its first trailer earlier this week, showing off a lush open world and three jolly starters to choose from: a sassy Grass-type chick called Browt, a squishy Water-type lizard called Gecqua, and a Fire-type pomeranian dog called Pombon.

"The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs. This Pokémon is guileless and friendly," the game's official website explains of the doggy.

Pombon is definitely adorable, but fans have noticed that the starter shares a bunch of similarities with Pombomb, the equally cute Fire-type pomeranian dog that's plastered all over promotional material for Cassette Beasts.

"Ok so the concept of a fire pomeranian creature isn't oh super unique but it's still pretty funny how Cassette Beasts has one with almost the same concept and it's only TWO letters off in the name," one fans quips over on social media. "I love Pombon to death but never forget that Cassette Beasts did it first," another writes.

Even the official Cassette Beasts Twitter account poked fun at the similarities between Pombon and Pombomb with the meme above. Now all that's left to do is let the fiery poms battle for supremacy.

