Pokemon Winds and Waves' best 'mon looks an awful lot like a different Fire-type pomeranian from a rival indie creature collector, and even the devs noticed
Cassette Beasts' Pombomb has some heated competition
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Pokemon Winds and Waves' new starter creatures are taking the internet by storm, but undeniably the cutest 'mon of the trio looks an awful lot like a mascot from another monster-taming RPG, the acclaimed indie throwback Cassette Beasts, and even its devs have taken note.
Pokemon Winds and Waves debuted its first trailer earlier this week, showing off a lush open world and three jolly starters to choose from: a sassy Grass-type chick called Browt, a squishy Water-type lizard called Gecqua, and a Fire-type pomeranian dog called Pombon.
"The area below its throat glows faintly from the heat-generating organ within its lungs. This Pokémon is guileless and friendly," the game's official website explains of the doggy.
Pombon is definitely adorable, but fans have noticed that the starter shares a bunch of similarities with Pombomb, the equally cute Fire-type pomeranian dog that's plastered all over promotional material for Cassette Beasts.
pombomb cassette beasts...... pic.twitter.com/0F8vYsCOvoFebruary 27, 2026
"Ok so the concept of a fire pomeranian creature isn't oh super unique but it's still pretty funny how Cassette Beasts has one with almost the same concept and it's only TWO letters off in the name," one fans quips over on social media. "I love Pombon to death but never forget that Cassette Beasts did it first," another writes.
pic.twitter.com/FuVRSvNfRAFebruary 27, 2026
Even the official Cassette Beasts Twitter account poked fun at the similarities between Pombon and Pombomb with the meme above. Now all that's left to do is let the fiery poms battle for supremacy.
As Pokemon Winds and Waves' Pombon quickly racks up adoring fans, everyone hopes the fiery Pomeranian can avoid a major starter curse: "Please keep Pombon on 4 legs please I'm begging"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.