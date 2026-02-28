As Pokemon Winds and Waves' Pombon quickly racks up adoring fans, everyone hopes the fiery Pomeranian can avoid a major starter curse: "Please keep Pombon on 4 legs please I'm begging"

Pokemon Winds and Waves have been officially unveiled, and I'm sure many will agree when I say the adorable Fire-type starter, Pombon, might be the best part of Generation 10 so far. However, fans are already begging the devs at Game Freak for one thing – please, keep that little dog on four legs.

Pombon is an adorable little guy. It's literally just a fluffy, fire-breathing Pomeranian puppy – what's not to love? Well, Pokemon fans have been burned many times before with their Fire-type starters (pun intended), which have an odd habit of frequently leaving their cute quadruped forms behind when they evolve and learning to stand on two legs, becoming a lot more anthropomorphic in the process.

Not everyone is a huge fan of the slightly more humanoid designs, but they sure keep happening. Just look at Fennekin, Litten, and Tepig, for example – they're all super cuddly creatures to begin with, but upon reaching their final stages, the vibe is quite different. Litten stops being a house cat and turns into a burly, bipedal, wrestling feline. It's, uh, a lot. Needless to say, you can understand why folks are already making themselves heard about Pombon.

"Please keep Pombon on four legs please I'm begging," one fan writes on Twitter, reacting to the reveal.

Meanwhile, another plans on taking matters into their own hands – literally: "Grabbing Pombon with both hands and forcing it to stay on four legs." One fan takes a slightly different approach: "Good boy, now staaaaay," they write, sharing an edit of the dog with its feet taped safely to the ground.

good boy, now staaaaay... do not stand... pic.twitter.com/Ktreq7w25HFebruary 27, 2026

"GAME FREAK, KEEP POMBON ON ALL FOUR LEGS AND MY LIFE IS YOURS," another declares, while one responds to the official UK Pokemon news account directly, pleading: "Please keep Pombon on four legs please keep Pombon on four legs please keep Pombon on four legs."

I will say, though, some folks have also pointed out that a bipedal Pombon evolution might not be the worst thing in the world. Why, you ask? I raise you Undertale's iconic Greater Dog – proof you can be a cute little pup and a tough, two-legged force of nature all at once.

Pokemon Winds and Waves each have exclusive outfits for your main character, but all I can see is the hoverboard you seem to be carrying.

