Pokemon Winds and Waves each have exclusive outfits for your main character, but all I can see is the hoverboard you seem to be carrying

Pokemon Winds and Waves has officially been unveiled, and that means it's time to start picking apart every little detail shown in that debut trailer as we await further information. The new RPGs will follow up on Scarlet and Violet by offering unique outfit colors depending on the version you choose, but a more important question is being raised by the main character's equipment: Is that a hoverboard?

You'll see it clipped to the lead character's backpack throughout the trailer and in their hand on the official site: a long, futuristic-looking board with two circular designs at each end, plus a little glowy bit suggesting it's an electric-powered device. I'm struggling to imagine what it could be if it's not a hoverboard – especially with the way it's being held in the official art – amid all the official materials, there's been no mention of special methods of transport in Winds and Waves.

A hoverboard would make a lot of sense in the context of the oceanic setting of Winds and Waves, since it would let you cross land and sea with equal ease. The underwater sequences in the trailer imply we'll be able to swim beneath the waves, but hovering over top of them would be a nice option for when you just want to get from place to place.

And yes, "the outfit your character dons will differ between versions," the devs confirm. Your hat, backpack, and (probably) hoverboard will be white in Winds and deep blue in Waves. There's no information yet on whether you'll be able to change clothes during the game, and that singular use of the "outfit" does raise some concerns, but Scarlet and Violet had similar version-exclusive starting outfits and still offered fashion options. I need to look cool while surfing on my hoverboard, you know?

