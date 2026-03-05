Pokemon Winds and Waves hints might have been hiding in Scarlet and Violet all along, fans theorize, and now folks reckon we may have an unsolved mystery on our hands

Pokemon fans have noticed some little details in Scarlet and Violet that seemingly foretold Pokemon Winds and Waves four years early, leading to speculation that two new 'mons might have been teased, too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rival Nemona has some interesting decor in her house, but when the game first released in 2022, no one really paid it much attention – likely being too busy focusing on the horrible performance issues. However, once Pokemon Legends: Z-A released last year, some noticed that one of the paintings included has a striking resemblance to Mega Greninja, which wasn't introduced until last year.

Now though, it appears that the rabbit hole goes even deeper. As spotted by soulsilverart on Twitter, looking at Nemona's house after the reveal of Winds and Waves, we can see some interesting details. Namely, she has a stained glass design of Tropius in the doorframe, and a painting of two Lumineon.

Who is the first Pokemon you see in the Pokemon Wind and Waves trailer? Well, Pikachu, but when it gets to in-game footage, it's Tropius. Meanwhile, the trailer ends with two Lumineon swimming underwater. Obviously, this implies that Game Freak planned out the Winds and Waves trailer four years ago, but given that the studio has done things like this in the past – with a poster of Gigantamax Toxtricity appearing in Sun and Moon years before its debut in Sword and Shield – there's maybe some merit.

Idk if people realize what this means-If nearly everything in Nemona’s house in SV was a hint to future games(especially Gen10)…then that leaves this painting of 2 Eevee unaccounted for.Yeah…I’m like 90% sure we’re gonna get two new Eeveelutions in Pokémon Winds and Waves👀 https://t.co/2SkZqZRUur pic.twitter.com/XHLlMkqAW0March 4, 2026

Which then brings us to the other painting in Nemona's house, that being one of two Eevee, something that, right now, can't be linked to any obvious Gen 10 or Legends Z-A content. So, what could it mean? Soulsilverart theorizes that it could imply that we might get two new Eeveelutions in Winds and Waves. One response speculates that we might see "flying type for the wind and poison type for the water depths/waves," while another tweets: "FLYING AND DRAGON PLEASE I’M BEGGING."

Safe to say, if this is true, people will be keeping an eye on every inch of Pokemon games going forward.

