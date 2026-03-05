Pokemon Winds and Waves hints might have been hiding in Scarlet and Violet all along, fans theorize, and now folks reckon we may have an unsolved mystery on our hands

Some believe new Eeveelutions are on the way

In Pokemon Winds and Waves, the large whale-like Pokemon Wailord shoots water up from its blow hole on the surface of the ocean
Pokemon fans have noticed some little details in Scarlet and Violet that seemingly foretold Pokemon Winds and Waves four years early, leading to speculation that two new 'mons might have been teased, too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet rival Nemona has some interesting decor in her house, but when the game first released in 2022, no one really paid it much attention – likely being too busy focusing on the horrible performance issues. However, once Pokemon Legends: Z-A released last year, some noticed that one of the paintings included has a striking resemblance to Mega Greninja, which wasn't introduced until last year.

Which then brings us to the other painting in Nemona's house, that being one of two Eevee, something that, right now, can't be linked to any obvious Gen 10 or Legends Z-A content. So, what could it mean? Soulsilverart theorizes that it could imply that we might get two new Eeveelutions in Winds and Waves. One response speculates that we might see "flying type for the wind and poison type for the water depths/waves," while another tweets: "FLYING AND DRAGON PLEASE I’M BEGGING."

Safe to say, if this is true, people will be keeping an eye on every inch of Pokemon games going forward.

Before Pokemon Winds and Waves, Pokopia crushes hopes for the Sound-type that fans have been begging to see for years.

