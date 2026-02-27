All starters in Pokemon Winds and Waves
The Gen 10 starter Pokemon in Winds and Waves have been announced
The starters for Pokemon Winds and Waves have been announced, and these starting Pokemon are Browt, Pombon and Gecqua respectively, modelled on an owl, a pomeranian and a gecko. They're currently the only truly new Pokemon we've seen from Winds and Waves, but we've got some information about them, and we'll be listing it all here below. If you want to know all the details, here's every starter Pokemon in Winds and Waves, aka Generation 10.
What are the starters in Pokemon Winds and Waves?
The three starters in Generation 10 of Pokemon, Winds and Waves, have been announced as follows:
- Gecqua: A large-headed blue gecko with a teardrop mark between its eyes.
- Type: Water
- Ability: Torrent (Increases damage of Water attacks when at low health)
- Pombon: A smiley orange-and-red dog clearly based on the real-life pomeranian species.
- Type: Fire
- Ability: Blaze (Increases damage of Fire attacks when at low health)
- Browt: A surly-looking green owl with a pair of leaves rising from its beak.
- Type: Grass
- Ability: Overgrow (Increases damage of Grass attacks when at low health)
These are completely new Pokemon added to the official Pokedex as part of generation 10, which makes sense: the starters tend to be new Pokemon in every mainline addition to the franchise.
Right now there's no indication about what they'll evolve into or what their final evolutions will be like, or what dual-typing we can potentially expect. Of course, we'll update this page as more information is revealed about the starters and their evolutions, which we expect to see emerge as we get closer to the release of Generation 10.
