Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 this week: the biggest restocks on the web

If you're wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch 2, your luck is going to depend on where you are right now. If you're in the US, you're joining thousands of gamers hunting down rare Switch 2 stock. In the UK, you're in for a much better time.

Ninty's new handheld has been flying off the shelves since launch. While release day did offer up a massive wave of new supplies, things have been a little haphazard in the weeks that followed. Multiple retailers have been running reliable Switch 2 restocks in the UK over the course of the last week, but US stock has been dry for some time now.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is now officially one of the best gaming handhelds we've tested so far, so it makes sense that the device is in hot demand. I've been tracking stock on hard-to-find devices for over five years now. I know which retailers to check first, the signs that new supplies are on their way, and how to make the most of each drop. You'll find all my latest updates on the biggest stores just below and live Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracking further down the page.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check

UK

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US

Walmart | Check stock

Finally, some movement from Walmart. Plus members will have early access to this retailer's next Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 25. This access applies to both the Mario Kart World bundle and solo console. Subscribers can have at this drop one hour before general sale, logging on from 9pm ET.

Target | Check stock

Target has had its fair share of stock, but things have been quiet for a long time. Still, this is one of the few retailers that still looks like it will take online orders.

GameStop | Check stock

GameStop made a big song and dance about Switch 2 stock last week, but it looks like it was in-store only. The listing page still sends shoppers to a store locator, so it's likely this one's offline for now.

Antonline | Check stock

Antonline was offering some solid bundles a couple of weeks ago (though you had to buy additional accessories at the same time). That went quiet last week and is still stuck on 'Coming Soon'.



Best Buy | Check stock

Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'out of stock,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.

Nintendo Store | Check stock

Nintendo US hasn't been as forthcoming as its UK site in online restocks. While I've seen several across the pond, this official store has been quiet in the US.

Amazon | Check for updates

Amazon did have a Nintendo Switch 2 stock listing live on its site last week after months of silence. That listing is currently inactive, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Newegg | Check for stock

Newegg remains out of stock, and has thankfully removed price-inflated listings from its marketplace now.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

✅ Nintendo Store | In stock

The UK Nintendo Store has its own console ready to buy on the shelves right now, with the Mario Kart World bundle up for grabs.

✅ ShopTo | Backorder now

ShopTo has been taking backorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 for some time now, though actual delivery times are still yet to be confirmed.

✅ Ebuyer | In stock

Ebuyer has the Mario Kart World bundle on the digital shelves today, but you'll have to wait a bit for delivery as it won't get to your door until at least July 30.

Amazon | Check stock

Amazon had a good end to last week, with multiple Nintendo Switch 2 restocks on the go. This is one to watch over the next few days.

EE | Check stock

EE just ended a solid run of offering Nintendo Switch 2 stock to its monthly mobile members, though it looks like even those contract prices have been swept off the shelves now.

Currys | Check stock

Currys had a few bundles on the shelves late last week, but it's all quiet over the weekend.

Very | Check stock

Very hasn't seen too much action recently, but that may push it to the top of your priority list. I've noticed it takes around five days for this retailer to restock.