Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 this week: the biggest restocks on the web
If you're wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch 2, your luck is going to depend on where you are right now. If you're in the US, you're joining thousands of gamers hunting down rare Switch 2 stock. In the UK, you're in for a much better time.
Ninty's new handheld has been flying off the shelves since launch. While release day did offer up a massive wave of new supplies, things have been a little haphazard in the weeks that followed. Multiple retailers have been running reliable Switch 2 restocks in the UK over the course of the last week, but US stock has been dry for some time now.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is now officially one of the best gaming handhelds we've tested so far, so it makes sense that the device is in hot demand. I've been tracking stock on hard-to-find devices for over five years now. I know which retailers to check first, the signs that new supplies are on their way, and how to make the most of each drop. You'll find all my latest updates on the biggest stores just below and live Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracking further down the page.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2: quick stock check
- GameStop: In-store only
- Best Buy: Check stock
- Antonline: Check stock
- Walmart: Due on 06/25 for Plus members
- Target: Check stock
- Nintendo: Check stock
- Newegg: Check stock
- Amazon: No product page yet
UK
- ✅ Nintendo: In stock
- ✅ Ebuyer: In stock
- ✅ ShopTo: On backorder
- EE: Check stock
- Argos: Check stock
- Amazon: Check stock
- Currys: Check stock
- Very: Check stock
- Smyths Toys: Check stock
- HMV: Check stock
- John Lewis: Check stock
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the US
Walmart | Check stock
Finally, some movement from Walmart. Plus members will have early access to this retailer's next Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 25. This access applies to both the Mario Kart World bundle and solo console. Subscribers can have at this drop one hour before general sale, logging on from 9pm ET.
Target | Check stock
Target has had its fair share of stock, but things have been quiet for a long time. Still, this is one of the few retailers that still looks like it will take online orders.
GameStop | Check stock
GameStop made a big song and dance about Switch 2 stock last week, but it looks like it was in-store only. The listing page still sends shoppers to a store locator, so it's likely this one's offline for now.
Antonline | Check stock
Antonline was offering some solid bundles a couple of weeks ago (though you had to buy additional accessories at the same time). That went quiet last week and is still stuck on 'Coming Soon'.
Best Buy | Check stock
Best Buy was previously reserving Nintendo Switch 2 stock for physical stores, but it looks like that might be changing. The website now states the handheld is simply 'out of stock,' which could mean more online drops are on the way.
Nintendo Store | Check stock
Nintendo US hasn't been as forthcoming as its UK site in online restocks. While I've seen several across the pond, this official store has been quiet in the US.
Amazon | Check for updates
Amazon did have a Nintendo Switch 2 stock listing live on its site last week after months of silence. That listing is currently inactive, but it's worth keeping an eye on.
Newegg | Check for stock
Newegg remains out of stock, and has thankfully removed price-inflated listings from its marketplace now.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK
✅ ShopTo | Backorder now
ShopTo has been taking backorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 for some time now, though actual delivery times are still yet to be confirmed.
Amazon | Check stock
Amazon had a good end to last week, with multiple Nintendo Switch 2 restocks on the go. This is one to watch over the next few days.
EE | Check stock
EE just ended a solid run of offering Nintendo Switch 2 stock to its monthly mobile members, though it looks like even those contract prices have been swept off the shelves now.
Currys | Check stock
Currys had a few bundles on the shelves late last week, but it's all quiet over the weekend.
Very | Check stock
Very hasn't seen too much action recently, but that may push it to the top of your priority list. I've noticed it takes around five days for this retailer to restock.
Argos | Check stock
Argos offered another larger Nintendo Switch 2 stock drop late last week, in a flurry of activity. This one takes a little longer to generate more supplies, though.
Live updates
Don't expect too much from Argos any time soon
Argos has a major Nintendo Switch 2 restock on Friday, which means I wouldn't keep it at the front of your mind for a while. It takes a few days for each retailer to rebuild its stock levels and this store seems to take a little longer. For now, I'd prioritize Nintendo, Amazon, and Currys in the UK.
Watch out for the Walmart Plus free trial
Walmart is offering early access on its Nintendo Switch 2 stock for its Plus members, and there also just so happens to be a free trial on offer. Watch out, though. Previous high-profile exclusive drops have only been for paying Walmart Plus members. The store has excluded anyone currently on a free trial from these restocks in the past.
Nintendo still has stock in the UK
Nintendo is still holding firm with its own Switch 2 stock in the UK, with both the Mario Kart World bundle and individual console still available to order from the brand's own store. That's impressive considering the only other retailers with availability are on backorder right now.
Walmart Plus members will have early access to Wednesday's Switch 2 restock
Walmart has finally broken its Switch 2 silence, with banners appearing on listing pages for both the Mario Kart World bundle and the individual handheld advertising another round of restocks on June 25. That's this Wednesday, and Plus members can have at this latest round one hour before everyone else.
Considering the speed at which the Nintendo Switch 2 sells out, that hour is going to matter.
Another week of stock hunting begins
The UK saw a flurry of activity towards the end of last week, with a number of Nintendo Switch 2 restocks dropping all across the web. Unfortunately, the US hasn't been so lucky. Things remain quiet with no reliable restock cadence for nearly three weeks after the official launch. Something's gotta budge at some point, which is why I'm following all the biggest retailers live.