These $400 Pokemon plushies of Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon cost almost as much as a Nintendo Switch 2 but can't even play Mario Kart World for crying out loud
They're really cute, though
Merch can be expensive sometimes. We've probably all spent questionable amounts on collectibles at some point or another, but as video game fans around the world weigh up splashing their cash on the Switch 2, The Pokemon Company has an important proposition for you – why not spend it on a $400 Eeveelution plushie, instead?
Available to pre-order today, Pokemon is releasing three new "Pokedex-size" plushies of the three original Eeveelutions – Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. Depending on the 'mon, these range between around 25 and 32 inches in size, and they'll each individually cost you $400.
For $50 more, you could get yourself a Switch 2, or you could go all out, grab one of the plushies, and add on the new 16-inch Eevee, too. Priorities, right?
What's better than Poké Plush? 🤔Pokédex-size Poké Plush! 😲Introducing our newest Pokédex size Poké Plush from Pokémon Center: Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon! 🤎💙💛❤️Preorder🔗https://t.co/Ms5ogSl6Nr pic.twitter.com/wEscLbwhJPApril 25, 2025
It's an astronomical amount of money for a plushie – especially if you want the entire collection – although this isn't the first time that The Pokemon Company has released such expensive cuddly companions. Other enormous plushies launched in the past include a 31.5-inch Porygon, which retails for $500, a woolly 45-inch Mareep for the same price, and a 63-inch tall Gardevoir for $450. People were, uh, really normal about that last one.
Just look at their cute little faces, though – they really are adorable. The Flareon in particular looks exceptionally cuddly, but as the promotional images prove, all three of them could pass as real-life Pokemon companions when parked up in a home. At first glance, anyway.
So, brand new Nintendo console or your very own Eeveelution replica? Choose wisely. The Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon plushies are currently expected to ship at some point in the middle of November, while the Eevee will be out sooner, in the middle of June.
