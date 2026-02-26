This pixelated Pikachu plushie is to die for if you're a fan of the original games
Chonky-chu, it's good to see you again
Chunky Pikachu is making a well-deserved comeback via some Pokemon 30th Anniversary merch, and I'm already head over heels for it.
In a reveal attended by media today, The Pokemon Company showed off a host of goodies for its big birthday celebration that, by the sounds of it, will be available from the Pokemon Center store before long. Based on the slew of photos by Japanese site Game Watch, classic Pikachu is going to be making a big (no pun intended) comeback; alongside a 1:1 scale Pika-plushie that honors his original design, a pixellated, sepia soft toy based on how the electric mouse appeared in the 1996 games is also on its way. I've included Game Watch's shots below, so you too can marvel at it.
As an old-school Poke-fan who's been there since the beginning with Red and Blue, seeing Chonky-chu again has made my day. I'm already trying to work out how the heck I can get my hands on it, not to mention the incredible pixel replica of Kanto's Vermilion City (S.S. Anne included). Most plushies on the likes of Amazon sport the newer, slimmer design instead, so I'm really hoping that this isn't a Japanese exclusive. Otherwise I'll need to trawl eBay for wildly overpriced imports. Ew.
Plenty of other goodies were revealed at the same time, ranging from camping gear (which any trainer needs if they're gonna be traipsing over Kanto on their quest to be the best there ever was) to a very cool series of key rings that recreate the game cartridges and boxes in miniature. These include my personal favorites, Gold and Silver, so they'll go right onto my list of the best Pokemon merch if they ever make the trip out of Japan.
In the meantime, I guess I'll just need to wait patiently and see what comes out of the Pokemon Presents February 2026 stream.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and now manage GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage. You'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news.
