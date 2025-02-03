Pokemon store is now selling life-size Gardevoir plushies which don't look creepy at all

Pokemon Center Online has started selling Gardevoir plushies. Life-sized Gardevoir plushies, mind. And the images are totally not creeping me out. Not at all.

Coming in at 49,500 yen (around £260 or $320) these plushies stand over five foot tall, though sadly they can't stand on their own. Whether they'll end up in our best Nintendo Switch gift guide, I'm not sure, but I'm at least glad they don't stand up. If they did, I guarantee my housemates would leave them lurking around corners for me to come face-to-face with after a late night and I'd most certainly die from the shock.

Having been on the internet for... a while, I'm sure the rest of the Pokemon fandom will find some eccentric if a little disturbing uses for a life-sized Gardevoir plushie. As long as it doesn't somehow sneak onto my Tumblr feed, this is fine (she says as fire blazes in the background).

(Image credit: Pokemon Company)

Of course, these arent the first life-sized Pokemon plushies we've seen. Lucario, Larvesta, Lucario, Arcanine and Spheal have all made it into the ranks of the life-size Pokemon army.

There was even some drama around the Altaria life-size Pokemon that had fans panicking after finally receiving their Altaria due to its ridiculous size. Fans apparently hadn't properly considered the sheer scale before purchasing, only to discover later that its breadth would take up the best part of a King sized bed.

Thankfully Gardevoir will only take up a human sized slot in your bed, or sit nicely in the corner surrounded by the rest of whatever mountain of plushies you've accumulated over the years.

