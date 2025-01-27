Good boy Yamper joins Build-A-Bear and comes with a teeny tiny cape

I cannot express my regret, having played exactly zero Pokémon games since about 2012, that I didn't know what a Yamper was until today. I now realise my mistakes and I will be going back to play Pokémon Sword and Shield as soon as I am able, because this little Yamper just came to Build-a-Bear and it's kinda melting my heart.

Currently unavailable to pick up from workshops in the UK or US, this Yamper bundle is a Build-a-Bear online exclusive that not only makes 5 different adorable sounds but also comes as a bundle with a little bandana! All this for $65 on the Build-a-Bear store.

For those in the UK, you can grab the little electric pupper for just £56.50 on the Build-a-Bear online store.

Yamper Plushie bundle | $65 at Build-a-Bear

For this price, you're getting an online-exclusive Yamper plushie, complete with 5-in-1 sound, a tiny purple bandanna, and a stylish little cape for him to wear when he's feeling sassy and fashionable.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a big Yamper fan

✅ Pokémon Sword and Shield was your jam



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not one for electric type Pokémon



UK price:

⭐ Build-a-Bear | £56.50

Should you buy the Build-a-Bear Yamper plushie?

Reasons to buy the Yamper plushie include:

Would be good on walks

Loves scritches

Has a sticky-out tongue

Comes with small cape and bandana

Goes bork bork

Does a big protecc

On a more serious note, although this isn't technically a deal, with no money saved, it does net you a plushie bundle available only online. Anyone heading to the Build-a-Bear store won't be able to get Yamper's little bandanna and cape, so that's certainly something to think about.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the best Nintendo Switch gifts, or of course our updated gifts for gamers guide?