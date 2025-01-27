Good boy Yamper joins Build-A-Bear and comes with a teeny tiny cape
I cannot express my regret, having played exactly zero Pokémon games since about 2012, that I didn't know what a Yamper was until today. I now realise my mistakes and I will be going back to play Pokémon Sword and Shield as soon as I am able, because this little Yamper just came to Build-a-Bear and it's kinda melting my heart.
Currently unavailable to pick up from workshops in the UK or US, this Yamper bundle is a Build-a-Bear online exclusive that not only makes 5 different adorable sounds but also comes as a bundle with a little bandana! All this for $65 on the Build-a-Bear store.
For those in the UK, you can grab the little electric pupper for just £56.50 on the Build-a-Bear online store.
Should you buy the Build-a-Bear Yamper plushie?
Reasons to buy the Yamper plushie include:
- Would be good on walks
- Loves scritches
- Has a sticky-out tongue
- Comes with small cape and bandana
- Goes bork bork
- Does a big protecc
On a more serious note, although this isn't technically a deal, with no money saved, it does net you a plushie bundle available only online. Anyone heading to the Build-a-Bear store won't be able to get Yamper's little bandanna and cape, so that's certainly something to think about.
Katie is a freelance writer covering everything from video games to tabletop RPGs. She is a designer of board games herself and a former Hardware Writer over at PC Gamer.