To hell with it, I'm taking a break from painting Warhammer 40K and getting these incredible Space Marine action figures instead

My Warhammer 40K pile of shame is growing ever larger by the day, and I keep getting distracted by cool shit like these massively discounted Joytoy Space Marine action figures for Prime Day. Curse you, mega-detailed and highly articulated toys - curse you straight to the Warp. (Excuse me while I go get my wallet.)

While we all expect laptops, tablets, and Amazon gear to get a hearty discount for the sales event, I'm always amazed by the range of cool stuff getting reduced over Prime Day. This year, that includes hefty price cuts on hyper-realistic Joytoy Space Marine action figures from the Warhammer 40K range. Although my beloved Dark Angels aren't included in the roundup, the likes of this kick-ass Space Wolf Intercessor is down to $17.11 at Amazon rather than almost $22. The good old Ultramarines figure is enjoying a hearty price cut as well, taking it down to $19.99 at Amazon instead of the usual $25 MSRP. In fact, many entries in the Joytoy Warhammer 40,000 range have been hit with a discount grenade at Amazon as part of Prime Day.

I've had my eye on these Warhammer 40K action figures for quite a while, and seeing them so heavily discounted is the push I need (or didn't need, if you're thinking about my bank balance) to dive in. And lord forbid I get my hands on the Joytoy ones you can paint yourself, because I'll never end up getting back to my pile of gray plastic shame.

Because quite a few of the Space Marine figures have been discounted, I've rounded up a few of my favorites here.

Cheapest ever price Space Wolves Intercessor | $21.75 $17.11 at Amazon

Save $5 - I don't think it's outrageous to say that the Space Wolves are amongst the coolest Space Marines, and this action figure proves it with space-Viking vibes aplenty. I'm pretty sure it's never been cheaper than it is now, and I suspect the MSRP is more than Amazon is making out here. (Note: Yes, it seems that the actual price should be $24.99, meaning you're saving $8 overall.)



Buy it if:

✅ You're a fan of the Sons of Fenris

✅ You want the most badass Space Marine



Don't buy it if:

❌ You prefer the other Chapters



Price check:

💲 Joytoy | $24.99



UK price:

⭐ £24.99 £20.99 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Ultramarines Intercessor | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - The Ultramarines are the poster children for Warhammer 40K, so it stands to reason that they'd get one of the cooler Joytoy action figures. This one has never been cheaper than it is now, so act fast if you want the most iconic Space Marine legion on your shelf.



Buy it if:

✅ You love classic Space Marines

✅ You have an Ultramarines army



Don't buy it if:

❌ You find the Ultramarines a bit boring



Price check:

💲 Joytoy | $24.99



UK price:

⭐ £29.99 £20.99 at Amazon

Cheapest ever price Blood Angels Intercessor | $24 $18.91 at Amazon

Save $5 - One of the most popular Space Marine legions would be the Blood Angels, so it's a good thing their Joytoy action figure has never been cheaper than it is here. Phew, those reds really pop on the finished product.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a Blood Angels fan

✅ You subscribe to 'red is best'



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer a more interesting troop type



Price check:

💲 Joytoy | $24.99



UK price:

⭐ £25.99 £20.99 at Amazon

