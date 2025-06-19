Where to pre-order the new Switch 2 Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been fruitful with its amiibo offerings so far, unloading both brand-new Legend of Zelda and Street Fighter 6 figures, but this new Donkey Kong Bananza NFC-collectable is the most appealing one out of the bunch.

I'm a strong advocate for Ninty's toys-to-life amiibos being one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories out there, but this charming sculpt featuring DK and his latest sidekick, an adorable younger Pauline, has to be one of my favorites yet.

I've been playing games featuring everyone's favorite hairy ape since Donkey Kong Coutry on the SNES and as much as I'm a sucker for Rare's DK world, the big man has never looked better than in Bananza, and that's been perfectly respresented on this new amiibo figure.

Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo - Donkey Kong and Pauline | $29.99 at Best Buy

Donkey Kong and Pauline have smashed onto the Switch 2 scene with a brand-new amiibo figure for Donkey Kong Bananza. This brand-new, a-peel-ing NFC collectible will unlock Pauline's Diva Dress outfit in-game, and grant you access to gold KONG tiles that can be hurled and swung towards enemies, and help you in your journey to reach the Planet Core.

I love the detail that Ninty has poured into this new amiibo. Instead of just a plain, simple base, Donkey Kong is learing forward with his fist primed for action, while standing on some rocky terrain - same same rocky terrain you can smash your way through as shown off in the latest Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo Direct showcase.

The pièce de résistance is undoubtedly little Pauline herself, clinging on DK's back with her adorable freckles and little half-up do hairstyle. This NFC-enabled figure actually helps make Pauline look even more adorable too, as it unlocks her Diva Dress outfit that can be worn in-game.

Tapping the amiibo on your Switch 2 handheld will also gain you access to some golden KONG letters, which will explode upon impact. You can also use any of the existing Diddy Kong, King K. Rool, and DK amiibos, and even the Universal Theme Park Donkey Kong Power-Up Bands, to unlock the KONG tiles, too.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're in the US, you can grab the Donkey Kong and Pauline Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo for $29.99 at retailers like Best Buy, where it will launch on July 17. In the UK, the brand-new Switch 2 amiibo hasn't yet appeared at any UK retailers - but this isn't worth going bananas over.



It can take a while before amiibos appear even on the official Nintendo UK online storefront. Until then, as a proprietor of over 150 of the things, I recommend keeping an eye on the Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo UK shopfront as it's bound to make an appearance closer to the big July 17 release day - just be prepared for an MSRP that could be more in line with those pricier SF6 figures.

