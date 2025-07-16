Nintendo just re-stocked some old amiibos in time for Donkey Kong Bananza, so I'm going to have to build a new shelf

I own a lot of Nintendo amiibo figures. So much so, I don't want to tell you the exact number, not because I'm ashamed, but because I don't want to think about how much I've collectively spent on the Switch accessories when I have a mortgage to pay off and a wedding to save for.

After grabbing the brand-new Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo, available to pre-order for $29.99 at Best Buy ahead of the game's launch, I assumed that'd at least be it for my collection for the time being. However, it seems like Nintendo has re-stocked some of the other DK figures in time for Donkey Kong Bananza, and now my bank account is shuddering at the thought.

Donkey Kong No.4 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) | $15.99 at Nintendo

This Donkey Kong amiibo features DK in its Smash Bros Ultimate design, looking as smashing as ever. Just like the rest of the official DK figures, tapping this on your Joy-Con 2 controller will generate those golden KONG titles, which you can hurl at enemies (or the environment) to explode your way through to the Planet's Core. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo UK

Diddy Kong No.14 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) | $24.99 at GameStop

This is the only Donkey Kong Series amiibo I own in my collection so far, but it's easily one of my favorites from the lot as Diddy Kong looks absolutely adorable in his iconic little red Ninty-branded cap. He's compatible with a whole list of older Switch titles, and can even unlock an exclusive outfit in Super Mario Odyssey, but in Donkey Kong Bananza, he'll generate those KONG letters for you like the rest of the DK amiibo series. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo UK

King K. Rool No.67 amiibo (Super Smash Bros. Collection) | $24.99 at GameStop

It's rare to get modern merch of the iconic DK series villain, which is why this King K. Rool amiibo is one of the best from the series. Typically, you'd use this figure to build up and save the stats of your Smash Bros Ultimate progress, but it can also generate those KONG tiles for you in Donkey Kong Bananza - and look as menacing as ever while he's at it. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo

Donkey Kong amiibo (Super Mario Collection) | $14.99 at GameStop

The Mario Party Collection of amiibos is behind some of my favorite figures out of the lot, as the sculpts of everyone from Diddy to DK look absolutely incredible. This DK amiibo can be used to unlock a special sticker in Super Mario Party for the original Switch, and of course, unlock those KONG tiles for Donkey Kong Bananza too. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo

Diddy Kong amiibo (Super Mario Collection) | Check stock at Walmart

Diddy Kong has never looked cuter in this Super Mario Collection amiibo figure, featuring a pose that fans have not found outside the toys-to-life set. Again, just like the other Diddy Kong collectible, tapping this on your Joy-Con 2 controller will generate those golden KONG tiles in Donkey Kong Bananza. This one hasn't been re-stocked in the US, so do expect to see some hefty second-hand prices for this adorable little guy. UK: £12.99 at Nintendo

Only the new amiibo unlocks Pauline's 'Diva Dress' outfit, but picking up the previous DK figures that I missed will make golden throwable KONG letters appear in-game, which can be hurled at enemies and explode upon impact. It also helps that adding a bunch of the toys to my massive collection will make it more a-peel-ing than ever before. The amiibo Bananza amiibo only "unlocks Pauline’s diva dress early" - so you ultimately won't need to spend any money to get access to the outfit, so long as you're patient.

Do you need amiibo for Donkey Kong Bananza?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Nobody needs any of the Donkey Kong amiibo figures to enjoy their upcoming adventures in Donkey Kong Bananza for the Nintendo Switch 2, but they can add a little bit of extra gameplay spice.

At the end of the day, amiibos are just nice ways to grab bits of official merch for Nintendo characters, that also happen to give you extra features in Switch, and now Switch 2, games if you want to unlock them. A lot of times, they're the only ways to get merch of more niche characters, which is why I pre-ordered the new Donkey Kong and Pauline one so I could have some Pauline representation amongst my various Nintendo toys.

