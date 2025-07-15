I don't know about you, but I'd throw money at these gaming Lego sets

Whoever it was that said you can have too much of a good thing needs to shut the hell up, especially where new gaming Lego sets are concerned.

Now, I appreciate this may sound greedy considering the fact that there are already enough kits to fill a two-bed apartment. But are more gaming Lego sets too much to ask for? The answer is obviously "no," if you were wondering. With that in mind, I've been having a good think about what I'd love to see next from the brick-makers in Billund. Although we've seen kits from a host of major franchises already (from Animal Crossing to The Legend of Zelda), we've barely scratched the surface if you ask me. What if we got a Fallout model, for example? It'd hop, skip, and jump its way onto our list of the best Lego sets.

Anyway, I'm getting ahead of myself. I've scribbled down a few suggestions below that I'd love to see myself. If you have gaming-themed Lego sets you'd prefer were brought to life, shout about them in the comments!

1. Professor Oak's lab or Pokemon Center

(Image credit: Rydalch, Lego Ideas)

Like so many '90s kids, my introduction to Pokémon involved an impossible choice between three adorable pocket monsters in some stuffy academic's lab. After putting us through the emotional anguish of deciding which one we wanted, Professor Oak then kicked a generation of gamers into the world to fend for themselves (which feels pretty negligent in retrospect when you consider how our character was a literal child). It's an iconic setup, and one that countless gamers recognize from both the games and anime – which is why it'd make for the perfect Lego set.

It's already been confirmed that we're getting a Lego Pokémon set in 2026, and the teaser suggests a model of Pikachu is on its way. But once that's done, why not tackle Professor Oak's lab as a playset in the vein of Lego Nook's Cranny? Besides Game Boy games being a great fit for the Lego treatment thanks to their inherent blockiness, the isometric viewpoint matches the 'facade and cutaway' approach of most Lego buildings. This location also features a host of instantly identifiable accessories from the series as a whole, be it the Pokedex, a computer used to store spare Pokémon, and Poke Balls. Plus, it'd provide an excuse to feature minifigures of Oak, the player character, your rival, and (most importantly) those Gen I starters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Eevee.

I choose... who? (Image credit: Lego, The Pokemon Company) We know for sure that official Lego Pokemon sets are on the way in 2026, but we only have a Pikachu tail to go on in terms of what they could be. Judging by the size of the pieces used, though, this wouldn't be a minifigure; the two-by-four piece at the top suggests it's much bigger than that.

A good alternative would be the Pokémon Center, which you'll find in every major town throughout the video game series (it was even suggested for the Lego Ideas program by user Rydalch back in 2014). Much like Oak's lab, it's crammed with memorable items, beloved characters including Nurse Joy, and practically any Pokémon you fancy (along with Chansey, obviously). This could mark the start of a series recreating the best-known locations from the series in an Animal Crossing-style village, which I'd be totally here for.

Listen, I'll admit that the latter is more likely. In fact, I'd be surprised if we didn't get a Lego Pokémon Center at some point, because it appears in every game. However, Oak's lab still has a special place in my heart.

2. Fallout Vault

(Image credit: MasterBuilderKTC)

War never changes, and Fallout's Vaults don't either. That makes them the obvious choice for a Lego makeover, because it should appeal to fans of the video game series or Amazon's TV show.

To be frank, this is the gaming Lego set I want to see most. I fell head over heels in love with the franchise after blitzing through Fallout 3 when it first hit shelves in 2009, so I'd throw money at any official set faster than you can say "Pip-Boy." I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility, either; I can totally see a model or two being produced as a fan-submitted Lego Ideas project. In fact, there have already been countless community-submitted designs via Rebrickable, a site dedicated to reusing Lego pieces and creating something new. Qnadian Bacon produces a very convincing Mister Handy robot, for instance, while MasterBuilderKTC made a Working Fallout Vault with a door that actually opens (as seen above).

Personally, I'd want a cross-section design of a famous vault like 101, 76, or 111 with a design similar to the vertical Lego Gringotts Bank. At the top would be those imposing vault doors that roll open (potentially achieved via Technic pieces for extra pizazz), and we'd delve through rooms seen throughout the games in progressive levels. The Overseer's office. A classroom where players learn about what makes them S.P.E.C.I.A.L. The cafeteria, crammed with '50s charm. An ominous testing room that you totally shouldn't worry about. You know, that sort of thing.

This is just one concept of many that Lego could whip up as well. Fallout's many bots, locations like the Red Rocket garage, and props including the Pip-Boy would all make excellent models I'd put on my shelf in a shot.

3. Baldur's Gate 3 camp

(Image credit: Hanilo, Rebuildable)

Now that Lego D&D is actually a thing, we can start rolling more ideas based on the pen-and-paper game. While there are plenty of locations you could choose (it's one of the longest-running and best tabletop RPGs, after all), I think I've got a better idea: something to do with Baldur's Gate 3, which is set in the Dungeons & Dragons world.

Although I spent a long time pondering which location would be highest priority for a Lego makeover (the Nautiloid you start on? The Emerald Grove? Baldur's Gate city itself?), I feel like your party's camp is a far stronger answer. The characters are the best thing about this game, and your camp is the one location you'll always return to. OK, so it changes between areas. But its core – a collection of personalized tents that have already been mocked up as Lego on Rebuildable by user Hanilo – is always the same. That means Lego can come up with any backdrop it likes, or not bother. Because let's be real, recreating those companions in minifigure form is the main attraction.

I don't know what the chances are of this happening, but there are short-term solutions while we wait. You can either pick up the actual D&D Lego set from Amazon right now for a fantasy hit, or make the Baldur's Gate 3 cast using mix-and-matched parts from the official D&D minifigure series.

