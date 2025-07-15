I'm definitely going to use this flying Superman Krypto toy for evil

I can't remember who it was now, but I heard someone say that Krypto from James Gunn's Superman was getting the Baby Yoda treatment - and you know what? I think they're right. Shelves are filled with all the superhero action figures and apparel you'd expect, yes, but sitting at the top of the pile is a shedload of superdog merch.

There are kids' toys. Statues. T-shirts like this rather fetching design at Amazon. Multiple plushies, including this sweet little guy who's $12.99 via Amazon. Oh, and don't forget about the Funko Pop that perfectly captures this pooch's manic energy. The Superman Krypto merch that makes me light up with mischievous glee is this endearingly silly RC helicopter, though.

Available for $26.99 at Amazon (down from the usual $32.99), the 'Flying Krypto' remote control toy is a little, palm-sized super pooch with massive propellers sticking out of his back. Even though this is somewhat undignified, Because you can also pose the legs, you can bring by buzzing him around the house and annoying everyone else. I'm a little in love.

The best toy I think I ever bought for my siblings (and let's be honest, me) was an RC helicopter that we spent the entirety of Christmas day bumping around the kitchen and thoroughly irritating everyone else. It was wonderful, and this Flying Krypto brings back those happy memories. Now I want to get one and start flying it around the GamesRadar+ office in a reign of terror that's oh-so true to the on-screen Krypto. Am I chaos goblin? I mean, maybe.

If you've yet to catch the movie, check out our Superman review where we called it a "triumphant reinvention." And if you want to dig into how it all wrapped up, don't miss our Superman ending explained guide.

