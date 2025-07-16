These awesome Sega Sonic collectibles bring back a '90s trend, and I couldn't be happier
Is anyone else getting flashbacks to Mighty Max and Polly Pocket?
What's old is new again, because these Sega Sonic and Street Fighter collectibles are giving me major '90s flashbacks.
More specifically, they're dredging up nostalgia for Polly Pocket and Mighty Max toys. You know, those clamshell ones that open up to reveal mini-scenes with teeny action figures? I don't know about you, but I used to adore those as a child and was obsessed with the snake that opened up into a skeleton-strewn dragon-cave. These Sega Sonic and Streetfighter versions from Console Heroes do something very similar, only they start out as Sega Genesis cartridges that reveal iconic scenes from the games when cracked open.
As an example, the Sonic 2 version (which you can pre-order for $19.99 at Amazon right now) is an Emerald Hills diorama with one of those iconic loops behind a log bridge festooned with coins. Sonic and Tails are both included as detailed figures to bring that scene to life.
Street Fighter has also been graced with its own clamshell diorama. This one (also $19.99 at Amazon) is a beat-for-beat recreation of a mid-fight match at Battle Harbor with Ken and Ryu's health bars along the top. Naturally, Ryu's figure is firing a hadouken blast at Ken. Poor guy.
You can get a look at the available dioramas below.
Sonic 2 Diorama | $19.99 at Amazon
This is probably the most iconic of the Sonic designs, bringing us back to a level that's quintessential Sonic The Hedgehog. It's currently up for pre-order, though the release date isn't clear just yet.
Sonic 3 Diorama | $19.99 at Amazon
Are you a fan of Knuckles, and Sonic's third adventure? This is probably the diorama for you. It shows off the glitz of the Carnival Night Zone, and includes Sonic in his famous pose alongside the echidna (who looks like he's just lost all his winnings on slots). This is also up for pre-order.
Street Fighter Diorama | $19.99 at Amazon
If Street Fighter is more your speed, you can pre-order a nod to the series' early entries with this collectible. I really love how it looks like a still from the actual video game, right down to HP bars.
