Don't miss the 12 best Prime Day Lego set deals, because time is almost up

I've been reviewing Lego sets for a long time now, and have reported on events like Prime Day for well over half a decade. But 2025's offers? Well, they've honestly surprised me.

While Amazon's annual sale has always been a reliable source of brick-based bargains, this year feels even stronger than usual. Brand-new Lego sets are enjoying unexpected price cuts, old favorites have hit record lows, and kits across every range have been tapped for savings. Lego Grogu with his hover pram has never been cheaper than he is now at $84.43 at Amazon - rather than $100, for instance, while over in the UK, the Lego Legend of Zelda Deku Tree is nearly £50 less than normal at Amazon.

Because so many of these reductions include the best Lego sets overall, I had to rustle up my favorites here. Just make sure you hurry; the offers aren't likely to last long now that we're in the final hours of Prime Day.



Best Prime Day deals on Lego sets in the US

1. Lego Disney Young Simba The Lion King | $129.99 $64.39 at Amazon

Save $65 - This reduction took me by surprise, and that doesn't happen often. We've never seen the larger, more detailed (and arguably better, if you ask me) Simba kit for less than it is here in honor of Prime Day. I managed to see it at the London Toy Fair in early 2025 before it was announced, and was instantly smitten with this kitten.



Buy it if:

✅ You wanna be a mighty king...

✅ ...like no one was before



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with the cheaper model



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $64.39

Cheapest ever price 2. Lego Grogu with Hover Pram | $99.99 $84.43 at Amazon

Save $13 - This Prime Day really has been about the cute Lego sets, as we have another adorable one hitting a record low price for the event. My price-matching software says it doesn't venture much below MSRP on average, which makes this an absolute steal.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore Baby Yoda and want one for yourself

✅ You're hunting down the perfect gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You already have an older Lego Grogu



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $99.95

3. Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer | $159.99 $111.99 at Amazon

Save $48 - It may not be a record low price, but the fact that we haven't seen this kit get much in the way of a discount before now brings the Star Destroyer out of hyperspace and onto this list. Fans have eagerly awaited a price cut for this detailed yet reasonably-sized model, so it's getting a nod from me here.



Buy it if:

✅ You collect midi-ships

✅ You're looking for a display piece OR kids' playset



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the old UCS version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $165.90

4. Lego Star Wars R2-D2 | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Because this new version of everyone's favorite astromech has only ever been five cents less, I'd say it's one of the stronger Prime Day Lego set discounts so far. Seeing as it's amongst our favorite Lego kits of the past year (as mentioned in our Lego R2-D2 review), I wouldn't sleep on this one.



Buy it if:

✅ You want an iconic but reasonably-sized set

✅ You'll be getting C-3PO as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have the older, larger version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $79.99

Cheapest ever price 5. Lego Star Wars C-3PO | $139.99 $111.95 at Amazon

Save $28 - The R2 listed above was built in the right scale to go perfectly with the new C-3PO, and as luck would have it, that kit just got a massive reduction as well. Thank the Maker! This model hasn't ever been cheaper, and as we say in our Lego C-3PO review, it's definitely worth a look if you love display pieces.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a detailed set for show

✅ You're buying R2 as well



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're buying a playset for kids



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $139.99

Cheapest ever price 6. Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | $84.99 $67.99 at Amazon

Save $17 - And here's another record-low price to keep things spicy in the world of Prime Day Lego set deals. Sure, there are bigger and more complex versions of the galaxy's fastest hunk o' junk. But as I point out in my Lego Millennium Falcon review), this is arguably best for most people thanks to its size, detail, and affordability. It doesn't usually drop below $74 either, so is a bargain to boot.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like an iconic part of Star Wars history

✅ You don't have space for the big versions



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer the larger, more detailed versions



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $67.98

Best Prime Day deals on Lego sets in the UK

1. Lego Rivendell | £429.99 £365 at Amazon

Save £65 - If you ask me, this is hands down the best Lego set I've ever seen or made (which is why it got a five-star score in my Lego Rivendell review). While that isn't a record low price, it's not far off, and the kit usually averages between £401 and £410 in cost anyway.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a magnificent centerpiece

✅ You adore all things Lord of the Rings



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much room to display it



Price check:

💲 Lego | £429.99

Cheapest ever price 2. Lego Barad-dur | £399.99 £339.98 at Amazon

Save £60 - Sound the 'record low price' alarm, because we've got one! I've never really seen this model drop in price much, and its batting average cost is anywhere between £390 and £399.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer more complex builds

✅ You're building a Middle-earth collection



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't have much room to put it on display



Price check:

💲 Lego | £399.99

Cheapest ever price 3. Lego Great Deku Tree | £259.99 £212.40 at Amazon

Save £47.59 - I am a huge Legend of Zelda fan, so this kit was one of my most anticipated releases of the past year (and it still is now that I'm building it myself). I've not seen such a big price cut on it before now, and the average cost is around £246.



Buy it if:

✅ You adore the Legend of Zelda series

✅ You love Breath of the Wild/Ocarina of Time



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a BotW/OoT fan



Price check:

💲 £259.99 at Lego

Cheapest ever price 4. Lego Harry Potter Book Nook | £89.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - I think the new Book Nook range is one of the best things Lego has done for ages, and this Hogwarts Express version is the most appealing of them in my eyes. It's never been available for less, so jump on that Prime Day bargain if you want it for your own shelf.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like to add magic to your bookshelf

✅ You want a detailed, intricate scene



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather save for the Hogwarts castle



Price check:

💲 Wayland Games | £80.99

Cheapest ever price 5. Lego Star Wars C-3PO | £124.99 £84.90 at Amazon

Save £35 - What's that? Another record low price? Yep, the anxious protocol droid has tumbled to his cheapest ever point as part of Amazon's Lego sets discount, and I can't say I'm mad. It's a great kit and goes brilliantly with the new R2 model.



Buy it if:

✅ Your favorites were always the droids

✅ You have R2 already, or will get him soon



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're hoping for a kids' playset



Price check:

💲 John Lewis | £91.99

Cheapest ever price 6. Lego Lord of the Rings Book Nook | £109.99 £93.49 at Amazon

Save £16 - Go back to the shadow... but not before you check out this eyebrow-raising price cut that brings the Balrog Book Nook to its cheapest ever point. It's rare to see Lego sets so discounted just after launch, which means this Prime Day saving is even better.



Buy it if:

✅ You'd like to bring drama to your bookshelf

✅ The Lord of the Rings is your favorite



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a more detailed model



Price check:

💲 Wayland Games | £98.99

