Smart Play might be the most talked-about new Lego sets in March 2026, but I think this Zelda set has them beat

Following a quiet month, operation "brick avalanche" is back on with the new Lego sets in March 2026. While it's not quite as overwhelming a deluge as January's influx, there are still more than 40 kits hitting shelves this week.

Because there are so many to choose from, and seeing as I spend a lot of my time reviewing, reporting on, and talking about the best Lego sets, I wanted to give you my personal picks to look out for this month. There's no way of getting all of them unless you have several hundred dollars lying around, so these are the new Lego sets in March 2026 that I'd prioritize.

It's certainly a significant month. While many of the usual suspects (City, Technic, etc) are back at the grindstone again, a lot of attention is being paid to a newcomer this month - Smart Play. This initiative sees your new Lego sets play back with you, and it's aimed squarely at younger builders as a result. Skip ahead to the Star Wars section if you want a good look at this new tech!

Set of the month

Editor's choice Lego Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle | $129.99 at Lego

Although I'm a big fan of Smart Play and think it's going to be a big deal for younger builders, I can't ignore this nostalgic ode to one of the most iconic games of all time. While it's still not 'cheap' by any means, it's so much more affordable than the previous model in the series but crams in just as much fan service. It's one hell of a display piece for fans of the N64 classic.



UK price: £99.99 at Lego

New Lego sets March 2026: Art

The Art range has been having a stellar year so far with drop-dead gorgeous sets. After its Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape in January, its back with an equally stunning rendition of Monet's famous Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies painting. Like other recent entries, this one is three-dimensional so that it pops off the frame (though not literally, I hope - that'd be a headache to clean up after, considering its 3K+ pieces). It also makes clever use of existing parts to recreate the work, so even if it wasn't the only new Lego Art set in March, it'd still get my nod of approval.

Available March 4, 2026 (March 1 for Insiders)

Claude Monet - Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies | View at Lego



- Price: $249.99/£179.99

- Ages: 18+

- Pieces: 3,179

- Minifigures: 0

- Item number: 31220

New Lego sets March 2026: Botanicals

Spring is on the way, and even as the first flowers are blooming in the real world, Lego plants are starting to pop up too. With Mother's Day on the not-so-distant horizon in both the US and UK, they've arrived at just the right time.

Of the two kits debuting as part of this month's new Lego sets, my favorite would have to be the Magnolia Branches. They're not quite as much a statement piece as the Sunflower Bouquet, sure, but they're a beautiful blend of colors that will look fabulous by themselves or in amongst other Lego flower arrangements.

Available March 1, 2026