Buckle up, because I think the new Lego Smart Play is about to change everything

Lego Smart Play just changed the game – literally.

Announced at CES 2026, this design injects new life into the best Lego sets with interactive technology that lets them react to what you're doing. Rather than just being played with, models powered by Lego Smart Play can now play back.

The 'Smart Brick' is leading the charge, and the press release says it packs "more than 20 patented world-firsts within its technology." Powered by a chip smaller than your average Lego stud, this gizmo features accelerometers to go with light/sound sensing, a miniature speaker with an onboard synthesiser, and wireless charging. It's joined by the 'Smart Tag' (flat plates a bit like the ones seen in the Super Mario kits) and Smart Minifigures, which allow these tiny characters to interact with and respond to you.