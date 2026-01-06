Buckle up, because I think the new Lego Smart Play is about to change everything

It's being called one of "the most significant evolutions" for the toy since minifigures were introduced in 1978

Lego Smart Play sets being played with by children in a home environment
(Image credit: Lego)

Lego Smart Play just changed the game – literally.

Announced at CES 2026, this design injects new life into the best Lego sets with interactive technology that lets them react to what you're doing. Rather than just being played with, models powered by Lego Smart Play can now play back.