Where to buy Lego Smart Play, the toy everyone's talking about

After it floored many of us at CES 2026, the question now is where to buy Lego Smart Play. The all-singing, all-dancing tech is being hailed as the biggest leap forward for the brand since minifigures where introduced back in 1978, so all eyes will surely be on pre-orders now they're live.

Seeing as the best Lego sets often sell out at the best of times, I thought it'd be a good idea to round up the most likely candidates to have stock - and at the best price. If you want to know where to buy Lego Smart Play, this is where I'd start.

This page will be kept regularly updated to make sure you stay in the loop, too. If any more products become available, or discounts rear their heads between now and release, you'll be the first to know. It's certainly worth watching out for; as I mentioned in my reveal post, I think Lego Smart Play is about to change everything.

Where to buy Lego Smart Play in the US

Amazon

✅ Darth Vader's TIE Fighter | $69.99

✅ Luke's Red Five X-Wing | $89.99

✅ Throne Room Dual & A-Wing | $159.99



I suspected that Amazon would get its hands on Lego Smart Play pre-orders considering how big a deal it's likely to be for the toy company moving forward, and that's ended up being true. All sets are now available ahead of the March 1, 2026 release date.



Check stock at Amazon

The Lego Store

It goes without saying that the easiest place to pre-order Lego Smart Play is straight from the source. The three confirmed Smart Play sets - from Star Wars - will be released on March 1, 2026, and if you're signed in, you'll earn points for purchasing them here.



Check stock at the Lego store

Best Buy