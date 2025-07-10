Forget Lego, I choose this $41 Mega Pikachu set

Listen, I know that Lego is making a Pikachu set next year. I'm very excited about it. If other gaming kits are anything to go by, it'll be brilliant and (unfortunately) super effective on our bank balances. But it's already got competition, because this Mega model is... well, it's impressive.

Lego has its work cut out beating this one. Mega Jumbo Pikachu doesn't just look the part; it's arguably spot on. I'm not actually sure how Lego hopes to top it, especially because it's a darn sight cheaper than its rival is likely to be. Now more than ever, actually; Mega Pikachu has fallen to $41.99 at Amazon instead of nearly $64 as part of Prime Day.

Mega Pikachu | $63.71 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This is probably the best Mega Pikachu the company makes, so even though it's not a record low price, any discount is still worthy of celebrating. It's normally a lot closer to $50 as well, so there's definite bang for buck with this Prime Day saving.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a big Poke-fan

✅ You can't stand to wait for the Lego version



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're OK waiting for the Lego version



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $56.68

There are other Pikachu sets that Mega makes, of course, but I'd say this is by far the nicest; the others are much smaller or come as part of a larger set. I particularly like how Mega has managed to capture the Pokemon's adorable chubbiness in spite of this model largely being made of bricks and plates.

To be frank, it does make me wonder how Lego can possibly improve on this formula. Will their version be bigger? More detailed? Interactive? I suspect it'll be all three, if kits like The Mighty Bowser or Mario and Kart are any indication. I imagine it'll be worthy of a spot on the best Lego sets list as a result. Even so, though, it's nice to know we've got a (presumably) more affordable version in this Mega kit.

