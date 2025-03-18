Lego Pokemon revealed for 2026 after 'shocking' Pikachu tease

It seems as if Nintendo has once again said "I choose you" to the bricks from Billund, because a Lego Pokemon set has just been teased. Or, more specifically, Lego Pikachu.

A 14-second trailer published today on Twitter shows a rather recognizable, lightning-shaped tail being built. This then fires bolts of electricity that zap the Lego Pokemon logo into view. When paired with the "electrify your imagination" text accompanying the post, it doesn't feel like a stretch to assume we're getting Lego Pikachu for our collection of the best Lego sets in the not-so-distant future.

More specifically, Lego Pokemon's first set will launch in 2026 according to the Twitter/X post.

Feeling like you've got deja vu? Don't worry, that's fair. Lego Pokemon doesn't officially exist yet, but Mega - the company's rival - already has its own range of blocky kits. I imagine the folks over there are feeling spooked as a result, because Lego is coming to eat their lunch. Indeed, a full Lego Pokemon teaser page just dropped on the official Lego store.

So, what can we glean about this Lego Pikachu set? Well, the use of two-by-six pieces for the tail suggests that it won't be an enormous kit. These are roughly 2cm wide and 6cm long, after all. Meanwhile, Pikachu's tail is traditionally as long as he is. He's probably going to be a lot smaller than Lego The Child as a result (which is the sort of thing I'd expected at first glance), but larger than your average minifigure.

The question then becomes, will this be part of a wider set? I can see Lego releasing individual Pokemon (like Pikachu) by themselves, and that's the kind of practice the company has used elsewhere. Just look a the Lion King Simba models; there was a larger, premium kit and a smaller, budget version.

Plus, the scale of that tail makes it difficult to include in a scene a la the Animal Crossing sets - it's a bit too big, unless I'm very much mistaken. And that's not out of the question, because the official FAQ on Lego's store says that "next year you get the chance to go on a real LEGO Pokémon adventure." I'm not sure a single Pokemon qualifies an 'adventure,' so we might get more traditional sets of the Pokemon Center, Gyms, and more.

According to Lego chief product and marketing officer Julia Goldin, "we are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for. We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of LEGO play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike.”

Meanwhile, The Pokemon Company's Gaku Susai noted that "the LEGO Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand. Working with the best-in-class team at the LEGO Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both LEGO fans and the Pokémon community’s reactions in 2026.”

We'll just have to wait patiently for more. I wouldn't expect any info in the short term, though; we aren't likely to find out more for a while if that teased Lego Game Boy - which we still know nothing else about - is anything to go by.

