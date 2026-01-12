Where to buy Lego Pokemon, including the Kanto gym badges

After months of waiting, the Pokemon Lego kits have finally been revealed. They've set social media and forums ablaze more efficiently than Charizard using 'Fire Spin' on a poor Bulbasaur, and they'll be here before you know it. So, the question now is: where, and when, can you buy Lego Pokemon?

The answer to the first question is "soon." More specifically, the models are up for pre-order now ahead of their Feburary 27, 2026 release date. As for the second question, there's only one place where you can buy Lego Pokemon right now - the official Lego store. Yep, like so many of the best Lego sets, these are exclusive to Lego itself.

For now, anyway. That may change in time, and I suspect the Pokemon Lego kits will eventually appear on Amazon at the very least. But until then, you've only got one option if you wanna catch 'em all.

You'll need to be quick, too. I suspect these will be very popular, and it's not uncommon for sets like this to go on backorder on the day of launch. In addition, you'll be able to get a very cool free gift (the Kanto Region Badge Collection) with the Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise kit while stocks last. Considering how much positive buzz there is surrounding that one, I doubt those stocks are gonna last long.

Eevee | $59.99 at Lego

As the cheapest and smallest of the Pokemon Lego sets (and, I would argue, the cutest), I have a suspicion Eevee might end up being the most popular of them all. It's exclusive to the Lego store right now, though I'd be astounded if it didn't make the leap to Amazon before long.



UK price: £54.99 at Lego

Pikachu and Poke Ball | $199.99 at Lego

The flagship of the Lego Pokemon range would have to be the franchise's mascot. Although this one comes on a stand (made to look as though Pikachu is emerging from a Poke Ball for battle), it can be removed and posed separately if you prefer. As with Eevee, it's a Lego exclusive for the time being but could appear elsewhere within a few months. That's certainly what's happened to other premium sets in the past, anyway.



UK price: £179.99 at Lego

Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise | $649.99 at Lego

The biggest and most ambitious of the Pokemon Lego sets is also hitting shelves this February, but at the time of writing you can only get it direct from Lego. If you're quick, you can also pick up a free gift with purchase - the Kanto Region Badge Collection, which is a neat display piece to go alongside this one.



UK price: £579.99 at Lego

Kanto Region Badge Collection | Free gift at Lego

I've seen a lot of buzz surrounding this fun prop based on the gym badges you'd win in the original Pokemon games, but it's worth noting that you can't buy this separately. It's added as a free gift if you buy the Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur set from Lego, all while stocks last. These rarely, if ever, come back around again once they're gone, so move quickly if you want to secure a copy.

