How to find new recipes in Pokemon Pokopia

Pokemon Pokopia recipes are key to creating and developing your dream oasis for your growing Pokemon population. From house kits to furniture, utilities to the literal building blocks of civilization, there are tons of recipes to unlock in the game. However, it's not always easy to figure out how to unlock new ones, or even more specific ones to complete your creative vision.

It's worth noting there are some items that I've only found either in the wild and picked up, or are only available to buy in limited quantities via the Pokemon Center computers, rather than being able to be crafted through a recipe. I'm not sure if that's just luck in finding recipes so far in Pokemon Pokopia, or indicative of the nature of obtaining certain items.

But, below, we'll outline all the different ways we've managed to find new recipes in Pokemon Pokopia.

Main missions and side quests

Now it probably goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway, that a lot of recipes can be unlocked by completing the requests that come through as part of the game's main storyline. However, smaller Pokemon-specific quests can also reward you with a new recipe, particularly from the more 'main character' Pokemon that you discover in the world without having to lure them in by creating a habitat.

Sparkling Ripples

In any body of water, you have a chance of so-called sparkling ripples appearing. These are basically just where the water is splashing on a single tile, and they can come in white or gold varieties. From my experience, it's more likely that the golden sparkling ripples will give you a recipe, especially if the game prompts you to 'keep pressing A' as that's usually an indication there's something juicy down there.

Golden Pokeballs

You'll find red and gold Pokeballs all over Pokopia as you explore – even sometimes hidden deep within block piles – and it's more than worth your while keeping your eyes peeled for these collectibles. While the traditional red Pokeballs usually give you a small selection of a single resource, the gold Pokeballs tend to contain a recipe or furniture item, so they should really be the focus of your searches.

Pokemon Center computers

As you level up the environment in Pokopia, you'll unlock new recipes to buy via the Pokemon Center computers. While everything you've unlocked will be available to buy across every region, there are specific recipes to unlock as you level up each region. You can usually see which recipes will be available at the next level within the list, but not much beyond the next level or two. So you will need to work at levelling up each environment if you want to get the best variety of crafting recipes.

There are also recipes available as part of the daily shop offerings, so make sure to nab them before they disappear.

Check out our guide on how to level up environments in Pokemon Pokopia for help with this too.

When all else fails... you can copy

For anything you're struggling to find either to buy or to craft, there's always the option of copying things. Now, that might sound weird, but it's actually a function of the machine inside the Pokemon Center. It does mean you'll need to rebuild at least one Pokemon Center before you can do this, but when that's done you can head inside to the machine on the left-hand side.

Here you can exchange four bars of Pokemetal per item to make a copy of anything you've taken a picture of. To take a compatible picture, open up your camera and then switch to 'object mode' by pressing Y, then just snap a pic of the item you'd like to copy. The name of the object that's the subject of your picture will be visible as you take the picture, so you can be sure you're snapping the right thing.

Then, you can select that photo at the copy machine and trade in four Pokemetal bars per item you want to print. It's very expensive, but if you're desperate for something specific then it's definitely an option.

