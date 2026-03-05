Finding tomatoes in Pokemon Pokopia is something you're going to need to carry out if you want to do a number of things. Firstly, creating little farms in Pokopia is super cute, and really adds some variety to your town builds. However, there are also practical reasons too.

There are a few crops you can find and grow, from tomatoes and wheat to potatoes and beans. You can use these in recipes that you'll unlock later in the game, when you're taught how to cook all manner of things including salads, breads, burgers, and more. Tomatoes are pretty key to those recipes, but they're also an essential part of the first stage of the Team Initiation Challenges associated with the beach lighthouse in the Withered Wasteland.

How to get tomatoes in Pokemon Pokopia

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

First, you'll need to upgrade your trainer level to 'Great' by progressing through the story in Withered Wasteland. After that, you'll be able to open up the giant locked doors that scan your Pokedex.

To find tomatoes in Pokemon Pokopia, you'll want to head over to the east side of Withered Wasteland, through a wall of broken soil blocks, where you'll find a gate. It's almost directly to the right of the Pokemon Center in the area.

This gate will take you through to Bleak Beach, an oceanside area of the Pokemon Pokopia map. It's here you're going to find Pokopia tomatoes for the first time, so follow the path round until you're on a lower level and see two small houses either side of the path. They're planted in a little garden-style area just behind the house on the right.

If you want tomato seeds to grow for yourself in Pokopia, they will become available to buy via the Pokemon Center by levelling up Bleak Beach's environment for 40 coins per 5 bags of seeds. You can also get them as gifts from Pokemon and via water splashes in the area.

For more Pokemon hints, check out our Pokemon Pokopia tips for 13 things we wish we knew before starting.

