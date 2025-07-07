I'm so sorry to Squishmallows fans, because these big discounts on Pokemon plushies and more are gonna cost you

I'd like to apologize up front to the bank accounts of Squishmallows fans, because the mega-popular plush range has been slashed in price with Prime Day upon us... and Pokemon are included in that roundup.

Anyone who collects the adorable cushions is going to be sorely tempted over the next few days, because you can currently save up to 58% on Squishmallows over at Amazon. While they don't all have such massive price cuts, the majority clock in at least 20% off. That includes a fair few Pokemon plushies, from Fuecoco to one of my own personal favorites - Marill. A few of the bigger ones have come tumbling down too, like the 20-inch Belibolt for $29.49 at Amazon rather than $50.

Oh, and those reductions I mention? They're even better in the UK. Fuecoco is £11.71 at Amazon instead of £30, for example, giving us a 61% saving. Marill, meanwhile, is £19.99 at Amazon, down from £30.

I've rounded up a handful of my favorites below, but be quick; because a lot of these discounts are on Amazon Haul, there's no guarantee they'll last long.

Cheapest ever price Bee the Peach Velvet Panda (14in) | $19.99 $8.42 at Amazon

Save 58% - This is one of the biggest reductions I've been able to find so far, and I doubt you'll be able to get it for less. Actually, that's a record low price.



Price check:

💲 $29.99 at Walmart



UK price:

⭐ Unavailable

Cheapest ever price Nala (14in) | $16.99 $11.14 at Amazon

Save 34% - If Disney is more your style, this very cute Squishmallow (depicting Nala with the Simba symbol on the tummy) has dipped down to a record low price. It hadn't gone below $12ish before now.



Price check:

💲 Unavailable at Walmart



UK price:

⭐ (20cm) £12.99 at HMV

Jack Skellington & Sally Clips (3.5in) | $12.99 $7.66 at Amazon

Save 41% - Looking for something a bit smaller and more inconspicuous? These cute-as-a-button Nightmare Before Christmas plushies have had a massive price cut ahead of Prime Day.



Price check:

💲 Unavailable at Walmart



UK price:

⭐ £27.58 at Amazon

