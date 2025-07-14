Please send help, I treated myself to his Pusheen gaming lamp for under $30 and now I want the entire collection

The Grupo Erik Pusheen Gamer Lamp had been sitting on my Amazon wish list for quite some time. I'm already easily swayed by cute PC gaming accessories, so the second I laid eyes on Pusheen in all her chonky glory, playing a gaming handheld like I do pretty much every night, I knew she had to be mine.



A small saving over Prime Day in the UK did help me finally add her to my cart, but even her current full price of $25.90 at Amazon in the US feels entirely justified. She doesn't hook up to your games in any way, but she's big enough to light up your PC gaming setup and provide it with some valuable (and in my opinion, necessary) cuteness.

Grupo Erik Pusheen Gamer Lamp | $25.90 at AmazonThis official Pusheen lamp features the chonky cat in all her adorable tabby glory. It's not on sale right now, but even at full price, this lamp feels worth every cent, as you can use batteries to place her wherever you please, or hook her up to your PC tower using her accompanying USB-A cable and give your setup that extra cute factor. Buy it if: ✅ You love all things Pusheen

✅ Your desk is in dire need of some extra light

✅ You have a spare USB-C port at your desk Don't buy it if: ❌ Brightness settings are a must

❌ You're a dog person UK: £24.90 at Amazon

What originally drew me to this Pusheen lamp, besides being a general fan of the brand, is that Pusheen is sitting in a position I know all too well. The second I finish writing up about cute gaming accessories, like the Asus TUF Gaming Hatsune Miku Collection, or ones like this very lamp, I've got one of the best gaming handhelds in my hands.

Sadly, my Nintendo Switch 2 isn't pink like the off-brand handheld Pusheen is holding (Nintendo, please take note), but sitting on my butt with one of the best gaming headsets on my head, and a handheld in my hands is where you'll find me pretty much every night. Throw that vibe on my gaming desk in the form of a cat, and you've got yourself a no-brainer purchase.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Once Pusheen arrived, I realised that I had easily made the best Prime Day purchase of my life. Not only is she a lot bigger in person, standing at 6 inches tall, but the quality is way nicer than I thought it'd be. The lamp does have a few of those annoying seam lines where it was glued together, but a lot of love has been put in overall.

From her posable silicon whiskers, to the fact that the front of the handheld (which you won't really see) is molded and painted in its entirety, I think I might be a bit obsessed. More importantly, the brightness is really nice and not too distracting, and she can take batteries or be powered by an accompanying USB-C to USB-A cable provided in the box.

Annoyingly, there's no colors to browse through, no brightness settings, and she can't be charged with the accompanying cable. However, if you're a big fan of Pusheen, or just want a cute light to sit next to your snazzy gaming monitor, this $25.90 lamp is worth every dollar. I'll just warn you now, if you're anything like me, it might make you want to add the rest of the Pusheen gaming accessories to your wishlist.

More cute Pusheen gaming accessories...

Grupo Erik Pusheen Rose Collection XXL Mouse Mat: $21.90 at Amazon

$21.90 at Amazon Erik Official Pusheen XXL RGB Gaming Mouse Mat: $32.99 at Amazon

$32.99 at Amazon iFace x Pusheen Cute Case Compatible with AirPods Pro: $19.97 at Amazon

If you're looking to spruce up your PC setup, why not pick up one of the best gaming chairs, the best PC controller for gaming, or some of the best RAM for gaming to give it the boost it deserves.