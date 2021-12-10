Best Nintendo Switch gifts guide 2021: our top picks for the Ninty fan in your life

With so many Nintendo Switch gifts to choose from, nailing down that perfect accessory or game pick can be a tricky affair. Now that the console is entering its fifth year on the market, there are a great many products out in the wild - which means finding the right one (or at least the one your recipient doesn't have yet) is a little overwhelming.

That's why we've been rounding up the best Nintendo Switch gifts we would be happy to see sitting under the tree this year. From the best Nintendo Switch headsets to the top Nintendo Switch accessories that will give this handheld a new lease of life, there's plenty to choose from. Not only will you find the must-have cases, games, and controllers for this Holiday season below, you'll also see a variety of options across the price range. The latest Nintendo Switch deals on these items are available here as well, so you can get the best price possible.

We've split our Nintendo Switch gifts guide into categories, so you can head straight to the best product section for your recipient. However, if you're after even more inspiration, check out our guide to the best gifts for gamers on the shelves this holiday season.

Best Nintendo Switch gifts: Games

Games make up some of the best Nintendo Switch gifts, simply because everyone loves unwrapping a shiny new box - even back in the day when that box was cardboard and the size of an Xbox Series S.

While you'll need to have an idea of which games your recipient already has, these are the hottest titles that any player would be happy to dive into this Christmas.

Best Nintendo Switch gifts: Headsets

You don't need to spend big on Nintendo Switch gifts to treat someone to a new set of cups. In fact, the Razer Barracuda X, the best Nintendo Switch headset on the market right now, falls under $100 / £100 (and has been seeing some strong discounts recently). Despite that low cost, a new gaming headset can make the world of difference, improving comfort, audio quality, and keeping those looping video game soundtracks out of your ears.

Turtle Beach Recon 70

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

MSRP: $39.99 / £29.99

The Turtle Beach Recon 70 is your go-to budget headset for anyone who just needs a simple set of cups to keep the noise to themselves. You're paying under $40 for a solid audio experience and getting a decent microphone included - that's not always a given in this price range.

You might spot a few variations on the name flying around, but don't worry - the Turtle Beach Recon 70P and X are just different color versions of the same headset.

Razer Barracuda X

(Image credit: Future)

MSRP: $99.99 / £99.99

The Razer Barracuda X is our top pick out of all the Switch headsets on the market right now. It offers excellent audio quality, a simple plug-and-play connection (this is a wireless headset, but it receives sound through a USB-C dongle that easily slots into the Switch itself), and a super comfortable design. It's a little stripped back compared to some of the endlessly customizable options designed for PC gamers, but for a Nintendo Switch gift, it certainly ticks all the right boxes.

Not only that, but we're seeing plenty of discounts on this model, bringing that already well-positioned price tag down even further.

Asus ROG Delta S

(Image credit: Asus)

MSRP: $199 / £189

If you opt for the Asus ROG Delta S when choosing a Nintendo Switch gift, make sure the recipient knows that any EQ settings applied using a PC will track over to Switch use. That makes this a particularly cool Switch headset, as these cups rarely offer the ability to customize your sound profile.

This is close to the top of the price scale, but it's perfect even so if you're treating someone to a pair of unique headphones.

Best Nintendo Switch gifts: Controllers

We all say we're not going to go crazy on controllers when we pick up a new console - but we secretly wish we had them all. Having two gamepads on the go is a good idea for making sure you've always got a backup, but because the Switch offers so many multiplayer opportunities, anyone would be glad to receive a new set of buttons. Not only that, but these are perfect Nintendo Switch gifts if you want to buy something truly useful, but need an option that sits around $20.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller

(Image credit: PowerA)

MSRP: $29.99 / £19.99

The super cheap PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is a go-to Nintendo Switch gift. Its price is low enough that it can slide through most Secret Santa rounds, and there's plenty of unique designs to choose from as well. Whether your recipient is a Mario lover or favors the Zelda side of life, there's a massive range of cool illustrations on offer. That price is cheap because this is strictly a docked affair, with the wired aspect of the controller leaving it unusable when the console isn't connected to the TV. That said, it's still a handy addition to any setup.

Hori Split Pad Pro

(Image credit: Hori)

MSRP: $44.99 / £39.99

What do you get the Nintendo Switch player who has it all? The Hori Split Pad Pro. The larger design offers up a far more comfortable grip than the Joy-Con controllers that come with the console, and players also get access to additional rear buttons that can be programmed for any in-game action as well. Plus, there's a D-Pad replacing the original buttons on the left controller - might not sound like much, but it's a big deal for those that want a more traditional experience.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $59.99 / £59.99

You can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. The official gamepad of the console is one of the most popular Nintendo Switch gifts going year on year, and with good reason. It's a little pricey considering there are vastly cheaper options out there, but the wireless connection, HD Rumble feedback, and high build quality speak for themselves. The thumbsticks are also a little more precise than the Joy-Cons that ship with the console as well.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $79.99 / £69.99

Of course, the ultimate Nintendo Switch controller is the classic Joy-Con. These replacement gamepads can mix and match with other color variants, which means there's no end to the customization of your recipient's console. That makes them a fool-proof Nintendo Switch gift - trust us, nobody can have too many Joy-Cons.

Best Nintendo Switch gifts: Accessories

You might think the best thing about getting a new console for Christmas is the games. Nope - it's the whole new world of accessories that just opened up. Everyone loves unpacking a new gaming box and then ripping open all the extra toys that come with it, and in the world of Nintendo Switch, there's plenty to choose from.

Accessories make great Nintendo Switch gifts - they can completely change how even the most seasoned Switch players interact with their console. You'll find all the kit we wish we had sitting under the tree just below.

Orzly Carry Case

(Image credit: Orzly)

MSRP: $29.99 / £19.99

The Orzly carry case is a must-have accessory. The dimensions of this particular model mean it's suitable for both the classic Switch and the newly released 2021 OLED version, which means whichever console your recipient has in their arsenal, everything will fit perfectly. That's also excellent news if you're not quite sure which model they actually have.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $99.99 / £99.99

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit has hit its second year on the shelves at Christmas, but considering stock was so low in 2020, this AR karting game didn't see the underside of a tree for many of us. This year, we've already seen some excellent discounts on both the Mario and Luigi set, though the Mario one is by far the most popular option.

Either way, this is a fantastic Nintendo Switch gift for any Mario Kart 8 fans who have already rinsed the game in its four years on the shelves.

Ring Fit Adventure

(Image credit: Nintendo)

MSRP: $79.99 / £69.99

If there's a workout buff on your shopping list this year, then combine their gains and games hobbies with Ring Fit Adventure. The Joy-Con controllers slot into the plastic ring and velcro leg strap to track your movements while you exercise your way through a platformer game. It's a surprisingly effective motivation system, especially when paired with the handy health tips the game provides along the way.

