Don't be like me, pick up a longer USB-C cable for your Switch 2 to prevent literal handheld flight mode

I've got something of a cautionary tale to tell for Switch 2 owners, and it's one that Prime Day can prevent from happening to any other players. Feel free to laugh at me in the comments, but I almost sent my expensive new handheld flying across my living room like an escapee budgie, and it was my own silly fault for using the wrong USB cable with my controller in docked mode.

What was wrong with my old Switch 2 USB cable to cause such a terrible incident? It was too short. In my defence, I was using the one that came with my OG Switch Pro controller, but the wire isn't long enough to reach my couch. So, rather than risk slapping the gaming handheld into a wall again Looney Tunes-style, I started using one of my longer wires that just so happens to be discounted for Prime Day.

Yes, this is a really boring Prime Day gaming deal, just like the batteries I also picked up for my Game Boy. Still, I think the sale comes in clutch for smaller buys like this, and believe me when I say these cables will stay with you for years. I picked up mine forever ago, and the braided sheath has helped them resist wear and tear really well. I also find the illuminated green light on each tip invaluable since it'll visually let you know your device is actually receiving power.

Again, this is also a two-pack, so you can use one with your Switch 2 and another for whatever you feel like. They could come in handy for charging the console in handheld mode since you'll have 6.6 feet of length at your disposal, or you could just use them to charge your phone in bed while doom scrolling (not that I do that...).

It's worth noting that the actual Switch 2 dock itself has USB-A ports, but despite that, I'd still go for these USB-C cables so that they're more versatile. You could use the console's top port to connect a controller, but I use a USB-C to USB-A adapter to bridge the gaps across all my devices. There's a UGREEN pack down to $6.95, I'd use to hook up, but you'll want to check you don't actually have them lying around already first.

All this to say that if you use a Switch 2, a controller, and its docking station, you'll really want to think about a longer USB-C cable. Like it or not, longer sessions will mean having to plug in, and all it takes is an excitable nine-year-old to run across your POV to launch the handheld off your unit.

Is that what happened to me? Maybe, but I've only got myself to blame.

