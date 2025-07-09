As a self-confessed Game Boy stan, I'd call this "boring" Prime Day purchase an absolute essential

I've always been head over heels for the Game Boy, and while I talk a good talk about modern handhelds, Ninty's '80s brick has my heart. The only issue is that when it comes to Prime Day, you're not going to find any OG handhelds or accessories at Amazon. However, if you fancy giving the old-timer a treat, you could use the sale to grab some rechargeable batteries as a treat.

Yes, you could just mod your Game Boy, but I like to keep some of my gaming handhelds truly authentic. So, for the portables in my collection still rocking those spring contacts you often see covered in corrosion, I picked up a set of 3,600 mWh AA batteries that recharge via a USB-C case. Prime Day has knocked the 8-pack down to $23.69 from $35.99, and it beats messing around with disposable cells.

I'm pretty guilty of letting my Game Boy and other handhelds (looking at you, Game Gear) guzzle AA batteries like they're a tasty Alkaline soup. That then puts me in the predicament of rounding up all the dead bats to take to a recycling centre, and the whole rigmarole just feels very 1999.

Therefore, rather than picking up a trusty set of PUKCELL AA's, I decided to pick up the above 3,600mWh AA rechargeable battery kit as my first Prime Day purchase. There are some benefits that are pretty obvious, like being able to use the same set once they run out, and they're rated for a massive 1,600 cycles. Depressingly, that means they'll probably outlive my Game Boys (and potentially me), but there are plenty of other perks tied to these bats too.

For starters, these specific AA cells boast 3,600mWh capacity. For context, a pack of Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries measures in at 2,000mAh, so this set will run for much longer. Traditional Alkaline options also normally hold between 1800-2600mAh, and your mileage can vary massively depending on the device in question.

If we're talking old handhelds specifically, you should be able to get beyond the 30 hours of playtime promised by Nintendo (they weirdly still have technical data live for the OG Game Boy on their official site). Again, runtime is going to vary depending on your device of choice, as even the step up to the GBC means a larger power draw mixed with fewer or more batteries required. I'm also pretty sure my AMOLED modded Game Boy Color will put these to the test, too.

Another nice touch with lithium-ion batteries like the ones included with this set is their fast charging qualities. You'll be able to get these cells to full charge in just four hours, which is going to save me scrambling for charged-up cells when blasting through Zelda: A Link to the Past for the zillionth time. The cells also output 1.5V of stable power that shouldn't drop even when capacity is running low, which is theoretically better for your Game Boy's innards and will stop it sounding like a dying cat when it's nearly out of juice.

Is this potentially one of the most boring gaming spotlights I'll share over Prime Day? Absolutely, but I stand by it being one of the best purchases a Game Boy enthusiast can make. They're going to be handy for any retro console of the handheld variety, and I'll even be using these batteries with the Modretro Chromatic this week for something I'm cooking up (watch this space).

