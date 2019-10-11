While it's not exactly a pulse-racing subject, the best Nintendo Switch chargers are still pretty important. They'll allow you to avoid battery-related disasters when you take the console out and about, and these (battery) life-savers help make sure your system doesn't flake out while you're in the middle of a boss fight on Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening or a fierce battle in the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield . Honestly, they're some of the most useful Nintendo Switch accessories out there.

To help point you in the right direction when it comes to the best Nintendo Switch chargers, we've gathered our top recommendations below (as well as a few discounts ahead of the Christmas and New Year deals). You've basically got two choices - plug units that top up your Switch faster than normal or rechargeable cores. The latter are definitely the way to go if possible. Some of those mentioned in our list below can provide up to ten more hours of gameplay while you're on the go. Happily, they're also able to charge other devices like the best gaming phones or the best gaming tablets . As such, they potentially offer better value for money.

While we're on the subject of saving cash, don't miss our guide to cheap Nintendo game deals . These will get you the hottest new games at a lower price. If you play online multiplayer a lot, it's also worth having a look at these tips on getting Nintendo Switch Online cheap . Happy shopping!

Best Nintendo Switch chargers

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Anker) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Anker, Apple) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Anker, Samsung, Apple)

1. Anker PowerCore 26800mAh

The best Nintendo Switch charger

Charges phones, tablets, and more

Multiple ports

Faster charging

Expensive

This Anker PowerCore is ideal for anyone who's serious about keeping their Nintendo Switch charged in a way that’s convenient and unobtrusive. This is a power bank that’s been specifically optimized for faster charging, and it comes with a travel pouch as well. However, the biggest sell would be the fact that it can be used for other devices as well - and it'll charge them multiple times before needing a boost itself.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Official Nintendo Switch charging stand cradle

The best Nintendo Switch charging cradle

Official Nintendo

Charge while playing

Easily adjusted

Not built to charge other devices

If you want a reliable way to charge your Switch using officially designed Nintendo products, this charging stand cradle acts as one of the best ways to charge your device without ever losing perspective during a heated match of Splatoon 2’s Turf War. It’s a simple cradle that allows your Nintendo Switch to charge while you continue playing in tabletop mode, letting you play for longer at a prime viewing angle. It doesn’t even matter what environment you’re in as this bit of kit is easily adjusted.

When set up, your Nintendo Switch can be smoothly laid in the device much like the official dock, except you have the additional ability to tilt the console forward or back at an angle that’s best for you. This removes the chance of any reflective light being a disruptive annoyance when playing, and the fact that it can be jacked into using the official AC adaptor means more convenience.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Anker) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Anker) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Anker)

3. Anker PowerPort Atom PD1

The best plug charger

Quick charging

Better than the official charger

Small

Can't be used with docked Switch

The Atom is a tiny revolution in charging, but one that comes with a few caveats for Switch owners. While it does manage to fully recharge the console itself in record time (we measured 2hrs 20 mins for a full charge, from 0% battery) the Atom doesn’t support ‘Play and Charge’ mode while hooked up to the TV, so you can’t use it to power the console while docked, which is a real shame. As a portable charger, however, it’s far superior to Nintendo’s official model.

The Atom itself is more than half the size, and comes with a single USB-C slot to plug your Switch into, keeping the design nice and sleek and meaning it even fits into smaller Switch cases. Keep in mind that it doesn’t actually include a cable, if you’re thinking of buying, so you’ll need to make sure you already have one of those. It retails around $30 / £30 - plenty for what is essentially a posh plug but, if you’re looking for the best, most portable solution to mains charging your Switch, this is it.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Emperor of Gadgets) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Emperor of Gadgets) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Emperor of Gadgets)

4. Portable Power Bank for Nintendo Switch

The best attachable Nintendo Switch charger

Attaches to the console

Less obtrusive

Up to 10 hours of extra play

Chunky

Allowing for simultaneous high-speed charging and recharging, the Travel Backup Battery Pack for Nintendo Switch is a pretty smart way to keep those Mario Kart 8: Deluxe tournaments going; not least due to the detachable back mount design that allows the pack to be easily slid to detach or keep it attached to the Switch’s back. Featuring built-in over-voltage protection, this device has been specifically designed to avoid any chance of overheating – offering up to 10 hours of additional play time.

The battery pack is a lightweight alternative to having to charge your Nintendo Switch via a wall plug or even something like the PowerCore 13400, which still needs to stay attached to the console with a cable. This obviously needs to be connected too, but it keeps your Nintendo Switch truly portable so that you can easily move around as it charges, and you continue playing. Compete with USB-C cable, padding plate, and back mount, this option is one of the best third-party charging solutions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Antank) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Antank) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Antank)

5. Antank Portable Switch Backup Battery Pack

The best Nintendo Switch charger for flexibility

Storage space for games

Kickstand

Safety protection

Cumbersome

Another power bank option that handily locks onto the back of your Nintendo Switch, for a slightly higher price than the other third-party option on this list you can have two kickstands either side and extra space to store another two game cards. Simply put, the Antank Portable Switch Backup Battery Pack doesn’t only remove the need to get to a plug to keep your console charged, but you can easily do without an additional method of game storage too.

The kickstands of Antak’s battery pack makes playing in tabletop mode a breeze as expected, also being adjustable, as with the official Nintendo charging cradle, to secure a prime viewing angle. The pack overall offers an impressive 6500mAh of additional power overall, with its use of Li-Polymer battery extending how long you’re able to play your Nintendo Switch by several hours.

