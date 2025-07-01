These under $30 Switch 2 accessories prove some of the best things come in small Nintendo packages

Growing up being a fan of Nintendo consoles and not always being in the fortunate position to buy them has given me a lifelong appreciation for hunting for high-quality accessories that don't break the bank.

This hasn't changed since the Nintendo Switch 2, and while I'm in a much more privileged position to get my hands on the best Nintendo Switch accessories, I still can't shake my need to find Ninty goodies for as cheap as possible. Hopefully, this need can at least come in handy for those who still have a tight budget in mind but still want access to high-quality gaming tech extras, especially the ones of the moustached plumber persuasion.

If you're still dealing with the aftermath of being one of the latest best gaming handhelds, remember that plenty of your original Switch accessories will do the job this generation. There's no shame in sticking with your older tech, but if you want to upgrade your Switch 2 setup, I've listed my favorite tried-and-true accessories that all sit under that sweet $30 price mark below.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit wired gaming headset | $27.99 at Amazon The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit was originally a licensed headset for the original Switch, but this wired pair of cups is a great match for the Switch 2, too. It's Ghost Purple model is ideal for older Ninty fans like myself who want a nostalgic treat, and the flip-to-use mic works with the new GameChat feature straight out of the box too. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit isn't as feature-full as the best Nintendo Switch headsets on the market, but it's still pretty impressive as far as a budget-friendly wired pair of cups compatible with the Switch 2 goes.

The nostalgic-inducing Ghost Purple pair I was provided with to review pack in 40mm audio drivers, which is a big deal for a headset with a $29.99 / £19.99 MSRP. Having large drivers doesn't automatically equate to quality, and it just means that there's more room for the audio of games like Mart Kart World to circulate from the earcups to your eardrums - and from my testing, they do indeed sound great.

You will need to be okay with being at the mercy of wires to get onboard with this headset, but at least the cable is long enough that it won't be pulling on your head while you're playing away in handheld mode. Once you've popped the Airlite Fit into the 3.5mm headphone jack of the Switch 2, the headset does a great job at making everything from your new free-roam karting adventures in MKW to the GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker through the Nintendo Switch Online library sound quite lovely.

There is some slight muffling when it comes to the heavier bassy frequencies, which is to be expected for a budget headset, but if you want a cheap pair of cups to stash away as part of your Switch 2 travel kit, this is my favorite under $30 headset I've tested so far.

4gamers Twin Racing Wheels

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

4gamers Twin Racing Wheels | $14.99 at Amazon These 4gamers Twin Racing Wheels are only $14.99, yet they can elevate your Mario Kart World playing experience to new heights thanks to their comfortable textured grip, simple setup, and easy-to-press integrated shoulder buttons. UK: £9.99 at Amazon

These 4gamers (also known as STEALTH here in the UK) $14.99 / $9.99 controllers are pretty simple, but it's in that simplicity that makes them pretty special. Just like the iconic Nintendo Wii Wheel released back in 2008, you just have to slot your gamepads into each and you're ready to go. Despite essentially just being two bits of moulded plastic, they don't feel cheap to use either.

Each wheel has a nice textured grip to stop them from sliding around in your hands during the more thrilling Mario Kart moments, and the cut-out shapes create a perfect comfortable rest for your spare fingers. They even look pretty snazzy, with each wheel featuring a sun-catching chrome light blue and red design accent that matches the Switch 2's Joy-Cons, so you know which ones goes in what wheel.

More importantly, even for just $14.99 they massively improve the single Joy-Con 2 playing experience. With them in your hands, you now have large, easy-to-press shoulder buttons instead of the awkwardly small SL and SR buttons.

They also add another level of hilarity, as was the case of using them to protect my Mario Kart champion status amongst friends. Drifting and the new jumping mechanic are a bit hard to execute, but these are honestly worth it purely for the extra levels of craziness that's created by seeing your best friends frantically fling these around over the more premium Pro controller experience. It's like you're all really in Mario Kart World, and I can't help but love that.

Spigen Rugged Armor case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Spigen Rugged Armor Switch 2 case | $29.99 at Amazon The Spigen Rugged Armor case is ideal for your setup if you want a new shell for your Switch 2 and have a budget to stick to. This case fits snugly around your handheld, and while it can't be used with the Joy-Con 2 controllers detached, it still provides them with ergonomic grips, making this case perfect for handheld mode fans. UK: £25.99 at Amazon

There's no shortage of compatible Switch 2 cases out there in the wild, but that also means it can be difficult to discern the best Nintendo Switch cases from the ones that'll fall apart at a moment's notice. The Spigen Rugged Armor Switch 2 case is just $29.99 / $25.99 but it's managed to keep my new Nintendo console safe and protected since launch.

It's not a typical case and more of a shell that pops around your console to add a layer of protection for your new pricey bit of tech. I'm a big fan of these shells, and currently, my equally pricey Steam Deck OLED has never come out of the Dbrand Killswitch case ever since it first landed in my hands.

It's been a similar situation with the Sprigen Rugged Armor, especially as it's managed to improve my least-favorite aspect of the Switch family of handhelds - the flat backs of the Joy-Con controllers. The Rugged Armor case comes with ergonomic Joy-Con grips that make handheld mode far more comfortable, as your fingers actually have something to hold onto.

You can't keep this shell attached without the Joy-Cons like you can with the Dbrand Switch 2 Killswitch case, but if you want a similar experience at a fraction of the cost, this is a great alternative. Plus, unlike dbrand's offerings, this Spigen case comes with an adjustable strap, which is a great reassurance if you happen to be super clumsy with your handhelds.

4Gamers Premium Switch 2 Travel Case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

4gamers Premium Travel Kit | $27.99 at Walmart This STEALTH Premium Travel Kit doesn't just include a robust hardback case to protect your Switch 2. It also comes with space for 12 games and an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers. It also comes with a spare charging cable and a screen protector, so you don't have to buy them separately - what a bargain. UK: £19.99 at Very

If you're after a more traditional case with even some extra storage for accessories, then the 4gamers Premium Travel Kit is one of the best value Switch 2 pick-ups I've tested so far.

Not only does this kit come with a hard shell zip-up case to keep your handheld stored in, but it's also decked out with storage for up to 12 game carts, a spare charging cable and screen protector, and there's space for an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers too.

This case is a little bulky and so it's not the most compact and discreet of Switch 2 accessories, that's for sure. That being said, you can't really knock a $27.99 / £19.99 priced package that provides a case, charging cable, and screen protector in one when the first-party Switch 2 Carrying Case does less with an $39.99 MSRP in the US.

If you're worried about the game storage flap in the case damaging your handheld screen, don't be. There's a soft fleece-like padding on the side that rests on your handheld's display, and mine hasn't had a scratch on it even weeks after it's been keeping my Switch 2 safe.

I just don't recommend you store all your valuable physical games in this case at once - especially if they happen to be the pricier Switch 2 editions.

Belkin TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Belkin TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector | $24.99 at Amazon The Belkin Switch 2 screen protector provides an extra layer of protection for your new 7.9-inch display, and comes with an 'easy align frame' which helps minimize any annoying air bubbles and makes the process of slipping on the protective glass easier than ever. UK: £14.99 at Amazon

Screen protectors are not the most exciting of Switch accessories in the world, but they are pretty important in making your new handheld remain intact and just as new as it was at launch. Each Nintendo Switch 2 does come with a 'protective film' just like the OLED model, but this doesn't entirely protect it against any accidental damage, scratches, or abrasions in my experience.

The Belkin TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector is a little pricier than many of you might want to fork out on what is essentially a small sheet of glass, but it has one advantage over other options out there - it's easy align frame.

I used to work at a well-known phone retailer, and 90% of my working day was spent fitting screen protectors. With that in mind I'm always a fan of sets like this that come with guides and add-ons to make the task of fitting it on your tech's display a lot more manageable.

The easy align frame doesn't mean you're going to be entirely free of any annoying air bubbles, but it will help stop you having as many to deal with from the second you stick the glass on the Switch 2's display. This screen protector is also integrated with 'anti-reflective properties' and while my handheld does still easily catch my living room light, it's definitely felt a lot less annoying than before.

