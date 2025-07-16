Former Nintendo marketing lead says rumors of a Direct later this month "make a lot of sense" due to the lack of a Metroid Prime 4 release date

One of Nintendo of America's former marketing leads has commented on rumors of a Nintendo Direct this month, saying it would make sense given the lack of release dates for Metroid Prime 4 and other games.

Not counting the Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza-specific ones, we've not had a full Nintendo Direct since the Switch 2 reveal presentation . Since the Direct a week prior to it only featured original Switch games like a new Rhythm Heaven , there isn't too much known about what Nintendo has planned for Switch 2 after Donkey Kong, outside of some vague '2025' release dates for games like Metroid Prime 4, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. So of course the Nintendo Direct rumors are happening again.

Nate the Hate – who is perhaps best known for being right about the date Nintendo would finally reveal the Switch 2 back in January – said on his podcast that a new Nintendo Direct should take place sometime in July , after Donkey Kong Bananza releases.

Our Reaction to Rumors of a July Nintendo Direct - YouTube Watch On

Kit Ellis, Nintendo of America's former director of social media marketing and original content, has now commented on this, saying: "I think I generally agree with his points." He adds: "I do think that a Nintendo Direct in late July does make a lot of sense for Nintendo."

Ellis mentions the lack of release dates for announced Switch 2 titles, and that there aren't really any upcoming first party Switch 2 games announced outside of the original batch. Ellis also notes that Microsoft hasn't confirmed any Switch 2 games (outside of the recently released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 ) despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer talking about supporting the platform.

Of course, Nintendo is often hard to predict. The company just randomly announced the cast for the Zelda movie on Twitter and a new Splatoon game on the Nintendo Today app this year, so there's a chance Metroid Prime 4 gets a release date via smoke signals on a random Saturday and Nintendo waits until it's usual September Nintendo Direct spot.

Somewhere in Nintendo's recycling bin is the god of all Goombas, gifted the giant hands of a Super Mario Odyssey boss during experiments for the Switch 2's Donkey Kong Bananza.