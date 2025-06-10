Nintendo announces Switch 2 exclusive Splatoon spinoff via its official app, proving it's very serious about getting you to download Nintendo Today

Nintendo has announced Splatoon Raiders – the series' first spin-off game and a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

For those of you who actually check the Nintendo Today app for your daily Pikmin comic or piece of old Mario concept art to pop up will be surprised to see that Nintendo has actually used the app for its intended use by randomly announcing a brand new Splatoon game exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, titled Splatoon Raiders. Nintendo has also posted the video on YouTube for those without the app to enjoy.

Research Report from Squid Research Lab - Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

We got a tiny trailer showing the storyline, which involves your player-made Inkling mechanic as you go on an adventure on the "Spiralite Islands" alongside the Splatoon 3 hosts Deep Cut (including the legend, Big Man). We only got a very brief glimpse of gameplay, but it almost looks like a survival and base-building game set on a deserted island.

Nintendo didn't give a release date or even a release window, but we'll presumably find out more about it in the next Nintendo Direct. Considering a Direct event has happened in June almost every year since 2012, I'd say that's probably pretty soon.

Nintendo also confirmed Splatoon 3 update V.10.0.0 is coming on June 12. This update introduces 30 new weapon kits in the Splatlands collection, which won't introduce any new weapons but remixed versions of previous ones, including ones that hold different subweapons. The max Freshness cap for each weapon has been raised too. Not only that, but the fan-favorite Urchin Underpass stage from the original Splatoon is returning with the new update.

But perhaps more importantly, Splatoon 3 update V.10.0.0 introduces performance and visual improvements for the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo reaffirms that despite these upgrades, Nintendo Switch players will still be able to battle Switch 2 players without any issue (presumably that bug that gives Switch 2 players an advantage is gone too, in that case).

