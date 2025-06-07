Splatoon 3 has a Switch 2-exclusive bug that's giving squid fans an advantage on the new console, even without an update: "Pay to win"

Colorful third-person shooter Splatoon 3 wasn't one of the OG Switch games to receive a Switch 2 update like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and although players have identified many games running better on the new console without a patch, squid fans have found a bizarre Switch 2-exclusive bug that's giving them an advantage.

As discovered by Bluesky user Dio and further highlighted by OatmealDome on Twitter, Switch 2 Splatoon 3 players can currently take advantage of a "GAME-BREAKING BUG" that lets them "SQUID ROLL ANYWHERE LOL."

[Splatoon 3]It seems like there is a bug on the Switch 2 where you can do a Squid Roll off any surface, regardless if it is inked in your colour.(thanks to Dio for originally finding the bug, and MasterMike88 for the heads up) pic.twitter.com/eqvHnGugYGJune 7, 2025

"Game breaking" is a bit of an exaggeration, but this is still a pretty big deal. Squid Rolling is a movement mechanic introduced in the third Splatoon game, which allows you to quickly twirl out of your ink to change direction. It briefly reduces damage taken, and can be used to dodge certain attacks, retreat from danger, or otherwise reposition yourself.

But, again, the idea is that you're only meant to be able to do this if the surface you're on is covered in your own ink. If you're in the middle of enemy territory and are getting shot with their ink, chances are you won't be able to roll out of danger quite so effectively. Or at least, you can't on the Switch 1 version – on Switch 2, players have now reported being able to Squid Roll on un-inked surfaces, as well as on enemy ink. Needless to say, this could give Switch 2 players a huge advantage if used well.

How does something like this happen when the game hasn't been updated, though? That's still not known for sure, but OatmealDome has shared some speculation. "This might be an issue with Switch 1 GPU emulation/translation, since Splatoon games have had issues with ink detection in unofficial emulators due to bugs in their GPU emulation," they suggest.

It seems unlikely that Nintendo is going to let this one stand, though, so I wouldn't be surprised if we see a patch soon to correct this. In the meantime, though, one fan jokes that the shooter is currently "pay to win."

