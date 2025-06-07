Step aside, Super Horn: Mario Kart World's "exploitable" new Rewind feature is the best way to dodge blue shells in single-player or bring the CPU racers down with you
Time travel is the perfect solution to any Mario Kart mishaps
Mario Kart World is here, and as well as introducing nifty new wall and rail-riding mechanics, another fresh feature is proving that the blue shell-destroying Super Horn has had its day – Rewind is the future (at least, when you're just playing by yourself).
Rewind does exactly what its name suggests – when you're playing offline by yourself, be it in a race or while in Free Roam, you can hit down on the D-pad to take your racer back in time. The idea is that if you make a mistake – maybe you missed an Item Box, or messed up a turn – you can immediately retrace your steps.
Other CPU racers aren't affected, so you have to use it sparingly so they don't zoom on ahead of you while you're busy time traveling, but players have quickly found that it's very useful when it comes to dodging the notorious blue shells, as well as all other manner of things.
"The rewind feature is sooooooooo exploitable that you can use this to dodge offline in Grand Prix and Knockout Tour," one player writes, sharing a clip of the feature in action. "I literally dodge both blue shell and lightning at the same time. This is sooooo cheating LMFAOOOOOO."
The rewind feature is sooooooooo exploitable that you can use this to dodge offline in grand prix and knockout tour I literally dodge both blue shell and lighting at the same time This is sooooo cheating LMFAOOOOOO #MarioKartWorld pic.twitter.com/skuowOBI3MJune 6, 2025
"Once again, I have outsmarted Miyamoto," Jeff Grubb jokes on Twitter, demonstrating another masterful blue shell dodge.
Once again, I have outsmarted Miyamoto pic.twitter.com/Si0N5gsliFJune 6, 2025
Meanwhile, another player shows that even if you don't quite manage to time the dodge correctly with Rewind, you can still bring other unsuspecting racers down with you. It's definitely the heinous use of the feature, but hey, it's rather funny – Baby Peach must have been left flabbergasted in this player's clip.
El modo rewind del Mario Kart es una barbaridad pic.twitter.com/zwyKR6fQaJJune 7, 2025
Again, it's worth keeping in mind that you can only do this in single-player – Rewind isn't going to ruin online races, because it's literally unusable there. It's a good job, too – can you imagine the rage?
