Mario Kart World geniuses are already using the racing game's new mechanics to create incredible shortcuts and land some nefarious green shell snipes

Mario Kart World has barely been out for a full day, but genius players are already working out some seriously impressive ways to use the Switch 2 racing game's parkour-style wall riding and tricks to pull off some incredible shortcuts that the most competitive racers will no doubt be implementing going forward.

You don't just have to take my word for it, as Twitter is currently packed with people using the mechanics in ways I could have never imagined. Just behold this Mario Kart streamer cutting a massive corner in the new Great? Block Ruins track by drift boosting into a palm tree that you'd think was just scenery on the side of the track, only to bounce off it and back onto the road. "OH YES, BABY," the streamer triumphantly yells, and I get it.

Similarly, one Twitter user shares a clip of them grinding along a rail, before launching themselves off, bouncing off a palm tree (a recurring theme), and landing on an elevated surface that doesn't even look like you're even intended to drive there. All this is done in an effort to skip a corner of the track, which they manage spectacularly, I might add. "MK World tricks might be the best to ever do it," they write.

Straight up wall riding is another way to shave some time off your laps in World, as another player demonstrates how it can allow you to reach otherwise unreachable areas for new strategies. There's clearly a lot to consider if you really want to aim for the best records you can.

It also shouldn't be ignored how the new grind rails and ropes can be used for other, far more nefarious purposes – firing green shells. Shells can now travel up grind rails, and if you channel some galaxy-brain-level precision, you can watch your projectiles travel along them before hitting blissfully unaware racers after they slide back off again. I'm not sure if this player's demonstration was intentional or not, but it's glorious.

And folks, this is after just one day with the game. I can't wait to see what other cool tricks people manage to come up with using the new mechanics – strategies are clearly about to open up immensely.

