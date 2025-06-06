Mario Kart World geniuses are already using the racing game's new mechanics to create incredible shortcuts and land some nefarious green shell snipes
"MK World tricks might be the best to ever do it"
Mario Kart World has barely been out for a full day, but genius players are already working out some seriously impressive ways to use the Switch 2 racing game's parkour-style wall riding and tricks to pull off some incredible shortcuts that the most competitive racers will no doubt be implementing going forward.
You don't just have to take my word for it, as Twitter is currently packed with people using the mechanics in ways I could have never imagined. Just behold this Mario Kart streamer cutting a massive corner in the new Great? Block Ruins track by drift boosting into a palm tree that you'd think was just scenery on the side of the track, only to bounce off it and back onto the road. "OH YES, BABY," the streamer triumphantly yells, and I get it.
GREAT ? BLOCK RUINS TECH IS INSANE IN MARIO KART WORLD!!! HABIBI KART FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/E95MJvTGYNJune 6, 2025
Similarly, one Twitter user shares a clip of them grinding along a rail, before launching themselves off, bouncing off a palm tree (a recurring theme), and landing on an elevated surface that doesn't even look like you're even intended to drive there. All this is done in an effort to skip a corner of the track, which they manage spectacularly, I might add. "MK World tricks might be the best to ever do it," they write.
MKWorld tricks might be the best to ever do it pic.twitter.com/sb2UvIQSCLJune 6, 2025
Straight up wall riding is another way to shave some time off your laps in World, as another player demonstrates how it can allow you to reach otherwise unreachable areas for new strategies. There's clearly a lot to consider if you really want to aim for the best records you can.
#NintendoSwitch2 #マリオカートワールド #MarioKartWorld pic.twitter.com/VRtIj3h9pyJune 6, 2025
It also shouldn't be ignored how the new grind rails and ropes can be used for other, far more nefarious purposes – firing green shells. Shells can now travel up grind rails, and if you channel some galaxy-brain-level precision, you can watch your projectiles travel along them before hitting blissfully unaware racers after they slide back off again. I'm not sure if this player's demonstration was intentional or not, but it's glorious.
Hit the craziest green shell snipe of my entire career pic.twitter.com/YyEE3MIGP1June 6, 2025
And folks, this is after just one day with the game. I can't wait to see what other cool tricks people manage to come up with using the new mechanics – strategies are clearly about to open up immensely.
Be sure to check out our Switch 2 review if you're considering buying Nintendo's new console, as well as our list of the best Switch 2 games to play on it.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.