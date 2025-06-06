Nintendo, what have you done: Moo Moo Cow has completely overtaken Mario Kart World lobbies as Switch 2 players embrace the best new character

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 has been eventful, to say the least. There have been Switch 2's handed off with a staple marring the screen, perplexing free snacks, swearing at the thing, and now… cow.

Moo Moo Cow is a new playable character in the Switch 2 launch game Mario Kart World. Regardless of differing opinions on the new open-world racing game – check out our own Mario Kart World review – one thing is certain: people love this cow. The species known simply as Moo Moos has been around for a long time in the Super Mario franchise, but this is the first time one has appeared as a playable driver.

When Nintendo shared footage of Mario Kart World during its Switch 2 Direct in April, players immediately spotted the cow as one of the racers and promptly lost their minds. Now, the opportunity has come to play as the grazing, grass-eater, and as Polygon noted, boy is the opportunity being seized.

It is good to see that the world is finally recognizing the majestic cow. Moo Moo #1 pic.twitter.com/TtOE0FiAatJune 6, 2025

Mario Kart World offers an open world to explore as well as local and online lobbies to race against other players around the world. Currently, those lobbies are filled to the brim with Moo Moo Cow and his dopey face. Moo Moo Cow has become unavoidable for the average Mario Kart World player, with tons of posts flooding social media demonstrating the cow's reigning popularity.

The cow's popularity is likely partly due to the fact that he's one of the few characters not locked behind any requirements. Cow is available from the get-go. Cow awaits you with open arms. So, while players grind for different playable racers, Moo Moo Cow acts as the perfect, adorable substitute. Although his realistic dirtiness is kind of extremely gross, as one player points out.

Despite his occasionally dirty butt, players can't get enough of Moo Moo Cow. Check back in a week and he may well have been trade for the next trendy racer, but right now, he's the most beloved bovine out there.

Mario Kart World geniuses are already using the racing game's new mechanics to create incredible shortcuts and land some nefarious green shell snipes.