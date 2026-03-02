The new Splatoon 3 Salmon Run merch at Nintendo is so ink-citing, but it's UK only for now

Splatoon 3 fans got a meaty update earlier this year, which introduced new Flow Aura and HP health bar mechanics to the game but no new merch. As someone who has a shelf full of squids and octolings, I was patiently awaiting the day that Nintendo would also fill up its online shelves with ink-loads of goodies, and that day arrived on February 18, 2026.

Since then, the Nintendo UK store has played host to new contenders for the best Nintendo gifts with its series of pieces inspired by Salmon Run, my favorite mode in the entire series. There's everything from a cushion that's a perfect replica of the orange lifesavers I've spent plenty of time in after getting chomped by a massive Maws, to a half-zip Anorak jacket that would be ideal for a Salmon Run-themed cosplay. Just like the latest Animal Crossing merch, these goodies are part of the brand's "Pop-up Shop" line, which is typically only found at the physical store in Shibuya, Japan. Yet now, those in the UK (sorry US fans) have a chance to make it theirs.

I've only been able to grab the Salmon Run keychain so far, which is actually an older pre-order item. Yet, you can bet I'll be back to lay down the cash for the rest, which I've gathered down below for all my fellow kids and squids. I've even included some other recent Splatoon merch bits, in case you're fishing for some new collectibles.

