There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today

The final "one more thing" announcement during the Nintendo Direct for March 2025 wasn't a game at all - instead, it was a new app called Nintendo Today that's basically set to function as a never-ending Direct.

"Get updates on all things Nintendo," as the company explains on its official site. "Whether it's news about the Nintendo Switch 2 system and video games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips - you'll get personalized fun every day."

The app hits Google Play and the iOS App Store today, and will require a Nintendo account to use. In a press release, Nintendo says that the app will begin to feature information about its upcoming console starting after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

Nintendo Today! – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Watch On

The app features a daily calendar with a variety of themes including Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, and Animal Crossing. A built-in event schedule will also provide info on "Nintendo Direct presentations, game releases, in-game events, and more." You'll be able to customize this schedule to your preferences.

Nintendo repeatedly notes that personalization is a big factor in the app, so you'll have some control over what crosses your feed. In addition to whatever proper news the app will include, it'll also feature a fair bit of straight Nintendo-themed fun. The trailer shows off a Pikmin comic called "too stuck to pluck" and a few "pearls of wisdom" from Animal Crossing's Pascal.

Here are all of the upcoming Switch games you need to know about.