There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today

News
By published

The publisher's mobile dreams weren't limited to Nintendo Music and a handful of games

Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The final "one more thing" announcement during the Nintendo Direct for March 2025 wasn't a game at all - instead, it was a new app called Nintendo Today that's basically set to function as a never-ending Direct.

"Get updates on all things Nintendo," as the company explains on its official site. "Whether it's news about the Nintendo Switch 2 system and video games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips - you'll get personalized fun every day."

The app hits Google Play and the iOS App Store today, and will require a Nintendo account to use. In a press release, Nintendo says that the app will begin to feature information about its upcoming console starting after the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

Nintendo Today! – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Nintendo Today! – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The app features a daily calendar with a variety of themes including Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, and Animal Crossing. A built-in event schedule will also provide info on "Nintendo Direct presentations, game releases, in-game events, and more." You'll be able to customize this schedule to your preferences.

Nintendo repeatedly notes that personalization is a big factor in the app, so you'll have some control over what crosses your feed. In addition to whatever proper news the app will include, it'll also feature a fair bit of straight Nintendo-themed fun. The trailer shows off a Pikmin comic called "too stuck to pluck" and a few "pearls of wisdom" from Animal Crossing's Pascal.

Here are all of the upcoming Switch games you need to know about.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Games
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in seen in Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
Latest in News
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in seen in Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
More about games
The Demon&#039;s Hand

League of Legends' take on Balatro is one of its best mini-games yet – and it's also exactly what's wrong with this era of League of Legends
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis

Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD

Keep more games at your fingertips with these PS5 storage solutions
See more latest
Most Popular
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"
Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in seen in Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait