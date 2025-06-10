Mario Kart World players have found the optimal way to unlock every vehicle, and it involves driving slowly behind a pedestrian car for 25 minutes

Mario Kart World ditched a good few things from Mario Kart 8, notably the anti-gravity, which has been replaced with some truly wild wallriding and jumping tech . However, one thing the Nintendo Switch 2 racer did keep from its predecessor was how new karts were unlocked, courtesy of the in-game coins, but that's not fast enough for some.

As such, Mario Kart fans have figured out that to unlock new Mario Kart World karts and bikes , you'll need to grab 100 coins each time, with the final unlock coming once you've hit 3,000. You'll naturally get to this point by just playing the game, but for those who want to get everything right away, you'll need to take on a different approach.

One Mario Kart World player on Reddit has found what they believe to be the optimal way to earn coins in the game, which, funnily enough, is to drive in a straight line. Throughout the Mario Kart world, some cars will throw out items on occasion, such as mushrooms and bananas, and there's one that just so happens to throw out coins by Mario Bros. Circuit in the open world.

By following this car chucking out coins for a while ( the user claims it would take 25 minutes to get to 3,000 from having no coins), you'll be able to get all the coins you need with relatively little effort. Granted, it's not a particularly enjoyable way to do it, but if you want everything with minimal effort, it's quite optimal. Although it'd probably be more interesting to travel around the open world where you can find massive stacks of coins sprinkled around, there's also the Coin Runners battle mode, which – as you may have guessed from the name – has you grabbing a ton of coins.

Mario Kart World has Mirror Mode after all, and you can even explore it in Free Roam thanks to this Super Mario 64 Easter egg.