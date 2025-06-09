Mario Kart World is "completely broken," speedrun legend declares as players demolish the racing game's time trials with its wild new movement mechanics

Mario Kart World hasn't even been out a week and already players are discovering the game's new mechanics are kind of wild, with speedrun historian Summoning Salt dubbing the game "completely broken."

Mario Kart World may have ditched the antigravity sections found in its predecessor, but somehow players seem to be pulling off gravity-defying tricks even more this time around. The Nintendo Switch 2 racer introduced a host of new mechanics including a charged jump, rail grinding, and wall riding, almost like a racing version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Wall riding in particular seems wild as you can use a tiny element of the map like a signpost to boost yourself off of in mid-air, allowing for massive gaps to be skipped.

The wall riding chaos is seen in full force in a clip posted on Twitter by user APXMK, as they absolutely demolish the back-half of Great ? Block Ruins, barely touching the actual track as they do it, and as the replies point out, it looks more like Trackmania than Mario Kart. The final time comes in at just over 15 seconds ahead of the in-game staff ghost time for the course.

This clip caught traction and eventually was spotted by speedrun connoisseur Summoning Salt, who is best known for making feature-length documentaries about the history of popular speedrunning games and categories on Youtube. Summoning Salt shares the video, saying "three days in and this game is already completely broken."

Of course, this is just the beginning – with Mario Kart World's new mechanics it's a matter of time before players figure out the ins and outs and optimal routes for every stage, and we somehow end up with even more wild times and runs appearing.

