Xbox boss wants to continue supporting Nintendo through the Switch 2 generation: "I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer plans to continue supporting Nintendo through the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Xbox releasing games on other platforms really became a headline with the big wave of releases last year that gave us Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and Pentiment and Grounded on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, with the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones on the way.

But Xbox has actually been bros with Nintendo for a while now.

Minecraft was released on Switch very shortly after launch, while Microsoft-published indies like Cuphead and Ori and the Blind Forest were making their way to the platform. Plus, Banjo Kazooie got to finally arrive in Super Smash Bros. alongside Minecraft Steve and costumes for other Xbox series, like Doom, Fallout, and Elder Scrolls.

And now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is on the way, Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that he has no plans on stopping this partnership. Spencer told Variety, "We’ve been supporting Switch 1, I want to support Switch 2." He elaborated on this, saying, "We think it is a unique way for us to reach players who aren’t PC players, who aren’t players on Xbox. It lets us continue to grow our community of people that care about the franchises that we have, and that’s really important for us to make sure we continue to invest in our games."

Spencer called Nintendo "a great partner" and said, "I’m really a big believer in what Nintendo means for this industry and us continuing to support them. And getting the support from them for our franchises, I think, is an important part of our future."

While he didn't have anything specific to say about what titles would be making the jump to Switch 2 (although Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is already confirmed), I'd be shocked if the games already on or coming to PS5 don't come over. And maybe we'll get Master Chief in the new Smash Bros. game.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is the only Microsoft-owned game confirmed for the platform so far, but why not check out the list of upcoming Switch 2 games?