Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent

"We got Greek tactics in Smash before GTA 6"

Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Folks, wrap it up. Super Smash Bros. has reached its peak, and I fear it may never be topped thanks to what's being hailed as the greatest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate clip, showing Minecraft Steve constructing and deploying a Trojan Horse mid match to destroy an unsuspecting opponent.

Ever since Steve was added to Ultimate, he's widely been considered one of the best, if not the best fighter in the game, and a big part of that is thanks to his ability to create and place blocks. The guy can very quickly pop down blocks both on the ground and in the air, which can be used to make new (temporary) platforms, stop incoming attacks, and other evil things like prevent opponents from recovering onto the stage. Even when he first showed this ability off, director Masahiro Sakurai described that latter option as "dreadful," so that's how you know it's good.

Anyway, while there are definitely plenty of optimal ways to use the block placement ability, one player has now shown off the absolute funniest. Over on Twitter, @MickbroEthan has been plotting a devious strategy since 2022, and has finally pulled it off. Please, behold the glory of Trojan Horse Minecraft Steve.

As you can see in the player's old blueprint (below), the idea is to quickly build a horse shape out of wooden blocks while placing a minecart in the center of it for Steve to sit in. Then, after the blocks break – either independently over time or due to the opponent hitting them – the minecart falls to the ground and Steve begins hurtling towards his foe. Would you ever have the opportunity to pull this off in an actual competitive tournament? Perhaps not. But that doesn't matter one bit in the face of the best Steve clip of all time, if not the most brilliant Ultimate clip in general.

"I know Steve is ban-worthy but I think this has to be the best Smash clip of all time right," one player argues. "This is without [a] doubt the single funniest Smash Ultimate clip of all time it's not even close. It's not up for discussion actually. This is Ultimate's legacy as far as I'm concerned," says another. "I don't care if he's broken tell me how this isn't the funniest fucking character in this game's entire history," another adds.

As the one behind the clip puts it, "we got Greek tactics in Smash before GTA 6," and I for one hope this brings in a new era of Steve shenanigans. Now we just need someone to prove that it actually is competitively viable.

It's stuff like this that proves why Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best fighting games of all time.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

