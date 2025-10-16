After conquering YouTube, Kirby and Super Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai is now getting a 160-page manga about his life and art

As if conquering YouTube and the fighting game genre wasn't enough, Masahiro Sakurai is now working on a manga about his life and art.

As reported by Famitsu, the manga releases in Japan next month on November 18th and will retail for ¥1,430 (or roughly $9.50), though there are currently no plans for a worldwide release or English translation that we know of.

Masahiro Sakurai's life story is being released as an educational manga! Title: Masahiro Sakurai - Making the World More Fun with Games It will include behind the scenes stories about the creation of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. — @stealth40k.bsky.social (@stealth40k.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-10-16T16:03:51.544Z

Per VGC, the book's name roughly translates to Masahiro Sakurai: Making the World More Fun with Games, and with over 160 pages it covers everything from the famed game creator's early life, the birth of pink icon Kirby, the making of Super Smash Bros, and how he set up Sora, Inc.

The manga also includes written chapters about the wider industry and Sakurai's career, but the six main chapters go as follows:

Young Sakurai and Games The Birth of Kirby The Beginning of Super Smash Bros The Founding of Sora, Inc The Legacy A Beacon for the Future

Sakurai is also reportedly supervising the making of the manga, on top of directing Kirby Air Riders, due out on November 20 for Switch 2, because he apparently can't help but work on a million projects simultaneously. Now all that's left is an anime (a boy can hope).

Elsewhere, Sakurai debunked theories that he was working on Kirby Air Riders as an in-between Smash Bros project. Apparently, he only made the game because Nintendo's higher-ups asked him to, though it's still possible that he one day returns to the crossover brawler.

