One of the best Super Smash Bros. players of all time tried a new indie platform fighter and immediately got destroyed without landing a single hit: "What the f*** just happened!"

Super Smash Bros. pro player and Evo champion Hungrybox tried out the brand new platform fighter A Few Quick Matches and had an incredibly unfortunate first match.

In order to promote its upcoming platform fighter A Few Quick Matches, Studio Bidou has been letting creators play the game ahead of its launch next week, including HungryBox, who was unaware of just what he was stepping into despite being one of the most prolific Smash Bros. players in the history of the series' underdog eSports scene.

HungryBox played our game and his first opponent in quickplay was the best player in the world :sweat_smile: pic.twitter.com/ug47kCXtlmJuly 31, 2025

He's considered one of the "five gods" of Super Smash Bros. Melee with a fearsome Jigglypuff, and he did pretty well competitively in the game's follow-ups like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Which is to say, he's really good at platform fighters.

But then: Studio Bidou account posted a tweet featuring a clip from Hungrybox's stream of A Few Quick Matches, writing "HungryBox played our game and his first opponent in quickplay was the best player in the world."

The clip starts off with Hungrybox saying the game is "actually fun, I just wish I knew what the fuck was going on" as he loads into a match, only to immediately get a zero-to-death combo performed on him before ever getting a hit in. He has the appropriate response of a high-pitched, "What the fuck just happened!"

The opposing player was revealed to be Leviathan, who is best known for their time as a Multiversus player, coming in third place during the game's Evo tournament in 2022, alongside teammate Synume.

A fan commented that Studio Bidou's clip is "the perfect moment for your marketing. Getting one of the best Smash players in history and a clip of his first match where he gets 0 to death in a matter of seconds." The Studio Bidou account responded, "hbox complimenting the game and then getting zero to deathed. i literally couldn’t have scripted it any better."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors