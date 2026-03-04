This $8 indie game blowing up on Steam is like Mario Golf mixed with Super Smash Bros., and it's already sold 500,000 copies with 95% positive reviews: "Less like friendslop and more like friendsoufflé"

What happens when you chuck Mario Golf and Super Smash Bros. into a blender with some good old fashioned explosives? Apparently, an extremely popular multiplayer game called Super Battle Golf, which has quietly become one of Steam's best-selling games this year at 500,000 copies sold.

The premise for Super Battle Golf is simple and brilliant. It's an online golfing game where eight players try to knock their balls into the hole all at the same time. While it would normally be seen as pretty rude to, oh I don't know, throw a grenade at someone on the putting field, in Super Battle Golf, it's encouraged. It is also advised to "hit your friends with your ball. Ram them down with a golf cart. Fire an orbital laser from half-way across the map. Collect an assortment of items to stop your friends from getting any points as you make your way to the hole."

I'm not even gonna play coy, that sounds like a bangin' good time, and apparently it is! Super Battle Golf launched only about a month ago, and according to publisher Oro Interactive, it's already sold 500,000 units. "Holy moly... it just keeps going. We also hit a new CCU high of 20,421 players yesterday!" reads a tweet from the publisher. "Mind = blown."

Visually and on paper, Super Battle Golf has all the trappings of friendslop with low-res environments, anthropomorphic characters wearing gormless expressions, and a heavy reliance on social interaction, but judging from its 95% positive Steam reviews, it seems more like elevated friendslop. "Less like friendslop and more like friendsoufflé," as one Steam user phrased it.

Super Battle Golf is only on Steam for now, but developer Brimstone has confirmed it's working on a console port with no confirmed release date.

Here are the best online games to play in 2026.