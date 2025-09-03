A Super Smash Bros. Melee modder has finally added the most powerful Nintendo character of all: a cease and desist notice

A Super Smash Bros. Melee modder has added the most powerful Nintendo character of all into the game: a cease and desist notice.

Super Smash Bros. modding isn't quite as widespread as the likes of Minecraft or Skyrim modding, but the game still has a pretty sizable modding community across all of its entries, with new costumes, character skins, or even full-blown fighters being added in. We saw this most recently with Smash Remix, which adds a ton of fighters to the original N64 game, including later series additions like Wario and Sonic, as well as entirely new fighters like Mystical Ninja Goemon and Conker.

While not quite as elaborate as Smash Remix, Super Smash Bros. Melee modder Mooshies made waves a bit ago for modding in Balatro's Jimbo as a skin for Mr. Game and Watch. This caused a bit of controversy as it was originally paywalled behind the modder's Patreon account, leading them to eventually go back on it and make it free for all.

However, despite the negativity they got, Mooshies is having a bit of fun still. In response to all of the people saying they were going to get a cease and desist from Nintendo over their mod, the modder decided to make the cease and desist themselves – and pop it into Smash Bros as a skin for Kirby.

I put my Cease & Desist Letter from Nintendo into Melee!See how much court fines you can stack up against your opponents with this new skin over [COPYRIGHTED CHARACTER]!Get it at your nearest courthouse, linked below! Lawsuit compatible. pic.twitter.com/QHXyo516z2August 31, 2025

Despite posting it (via Dexerto) with the caption "I put my Cease & Desist Letter from Nintendo into Melee," it does not seem like Mooshies actually received one from the publisher – or at the very least, it feels unlikely that Doug Bowser penned a letter saying "low key that mod do be sick though it's just that big Shiggy will get mad if we don't send this out."

Kirby is often cited as one of the most powerful beings in gaming, thanks to destroying elder gods being a normal day for his chunky pink self – so it makes sense that one of Nintendo's most powerful tools would take his role in this Smash mod.

