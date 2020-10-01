Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next fighters are Minecraft’s Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman

Today, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed that Minecraft's Steve will be joining the game as the next DLC fighter.

Sakurai revealed the new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter in a short presentation earlier today on October 1. It's not just Steve joining the action though, because it appears Alex, Zombie, and Enderman will all be swapping in from the Minecraft universe.

Finally, Sakurai reminded everyone that he alone doesn't pick these characters, and it's often Nintendo that approaches him with an idea. Earlier this year, when Fighter Pass 2 was announced, Sakurai mentioned that all six fighters for the pass had already been chosen by Nintendo.

Right now, there's no release date for Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. At the very end of the presentation, Sakurai asked viewers to tune in for an extended look at Steve and Alex, who appear to be headlining the new Minecraft additions, later this week on October 3.

Development for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC roster in 2020 has been pretty hamstrung due to COVID-19. Earlier this year in March, Sakurai revealed that development of Fighter Pass 2 characters had been impacted by the spread of COVID-19, and the development team for the game would be forced to work at home for the foreseeable future.

Off the back of this, Arms's Min Min was then revealed as the first contestant to enter the ring in Fighter Pass 2. Min Min was the first of six planned DLC fighters for Fighter Pass 2, and now we know four total Minecraft characters will make up the second slot.

